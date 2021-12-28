Billings Blizzard will start playing hockey in October; team still looking for a home arena | Hockey News

JOHN LETASKY 406mtsports.com



INVOICES If all goes according to the team plans, hockey fans in the Magic City will cheer for the Billings Blizzard in October.

The new name for the fledgling Western Professional Hockey League team expected to begin playing in Billings next year was announced Monday.

I really like the name and the logo and mascot will be pretty cool, said Keith Russ, co-owner of Pick Six Entertainment.

Russ said we’re making the logo now and it wasn’t available for fans to see yet. He did say that the team colors will be similar to the new Billings Outlaws futsal team which starts playing in March.

It will be a similar blue and silver with a Vegas gold, Russ said of the Blizzards color scheme. The Outlaws are a new team in the Champions Indoor Football competition. A previous incarnation of the team also played futsal in Billings and the Outlaws colors will be the same as always.

Russ, who recently moved to Billings, said Pick Six is ​​always exploring opportunities to entertain sports fans. He said he and partner Tel Koan of Buffalo, South Dakota, are exploring the possibilities of an indoor soccer team in Texas and have also promoted mixed martial arts shows there.

We love those colors for Billings, Russ said of the team colors for the Outlaws and Blizzard. In the end, research well to put a professional basketball team here and they will have similar colors.

When asked about exploring basketball in Billings, Russ said it wouldn’t be until 2023.

That is still a long way off and in the planning stage, he said.

Pick six early fans name of the new hockey club by voting on the teams website. The four choices for a name were the Billings Bullheads, the Montana Magma, the Montana Magic, and the Billings Roughnecks. The Blizzard wasn’t an option originally, but triumphed as a write-in.

We thought that was a great name and thought it should have been among our original picks, Russ said.

Where the Blizzard will play their home games has not yet been decided.

Ideally, Russ would like to play at First Interstate Arena in MetraPark. However, the arena is not equipped to make or maintain ice.

Russ said Pick Six is ​​considering purchasing portable ice machines, including a compressor. Russ explained that companies like Disney on Ice are using portable ice machines in facilities they can’t make themselves.

We could rent one, but it’s cheaper to buy one, he said.

At Pick Six, we’re looking into purchasing a compressor and everything we’ll need to put ice at the Metra, Russ said, adding that the group hasn’t met with Yellowstone County commissioners yet, but has had discussions with Metra officials.

Russ gave a February 1 timeline as the deadline for deciding whether to buy the equipment. Russ thought Metra’s management and commissioners would be open to the idea, as he said the financial burden for portable ice would be placed on the Blizzard. Russ said the Western Professional Hockey League’s schedule would consist of about 44 games, half of which would be at home.

The portable ice is a solution, he said. You just put it on whatever floor is there. If you have to take it down for a big event, just melt the ice.

Another option for the Blizzard would be to play in Centennial Ice Arena. However, Russ said there was no new news to report.

We haven’t heard from them since we sent them a proposal, Russ said. Bet rather play at the Metra. There is more seating and it is a larger venue.

Overall, Russ said he likes Blizzards’ opportunities to skate the Metra.

I feel pretty good about the Metra, the ice was the holdup, he said. The old system, they don’t know if it works and it would cost a few million to dig up the floor. We don’t see any problem with Metra with portable ice. We would set it up and tear it down and it would have no financial impact on the county.

So, what if the negotiations with the Metra and Centennial both stall?

I’m pretty sure if nothing else, I’ll buy some land and build our own arena, Russ said. The Blizzard is playing in Billings this year.

