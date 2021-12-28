Will Bears Close Justin Fields for Rest of Season?





Wondering about a player, past game, or other Bears issue? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers all kinds of questions from fans ChicagoBears.com. With Justin Fields still suffering from an ankle injury, do you think the Bears will take him out for the last two weeks of the season?

William H.

Hammond, Indiana There are no plans to shut down rookie quarterback Justin Fields for the remainder of the season. When Matt Nagy was asked about that possibility on Monday, the Bears coach said: “I don’t see that happening. We will continue to monitor him and see where he is today and tomorrow and the rest of the week, but I totally see that not sit.” Nagy went on to say that Fields continues to grow and is a competitor who wants to play and be on the field in front of his teammates. But the Bears coach also admitted the team will be smart about the decision, saying: “We’re not going to put him in danger, and he knows that. We’re going to make sure we listen to him with what he says and where he does.” And then we’re going to try it out and see, and then we’ll make the decision.” When did Matt Nagy decide he was going for the two-point conversion to take the lead instead of going for the draw and going into extra time against the Seahawks?

PP

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Even before the Bears took over at their own 20th with 2:56 behind the Seahawks 24-17, coach Matt Nagy had decided he would go for two on a touchdown, saying after Sunday’s win in Seattle: “We knew the game, we knew everything. We felt very good about that.” Nagy went on to explain that the field conditions and the conditions of the game were the most important factors in deciding whether to attempt the two-point conversion, saying: “In the weather conditions, on the road against Russell Wilson, at the time, we felt good about The And I think it was pretty clear from the players, coaches, all of us, that we felt really good in that situation, especially one of those games where you’re behind the whole game and you can end it like this.” Why did the Bears gain possession after Bruce Irvin’s 15-yard penalty against the Seahawks, but did the Steelers get a first down after a similar 15-yard penalty against Cassius Marsh in a game earlier this season?

Mike W.

Illinois Both 15 yard penalties you refer to were assessed after the result of the game. The difference is that the one against Cassius Marsh Sr. occurred after a third-down snap, so the Steelers were still in possession of the ball and therefore awarded a first down. Bruce Irvin’s penalty came after the Seahawks flipped the ball on downs to the Bears after a failed fourth down attempt. Chalk Talk features questions from fans several times a week. Email your question to Larry.

