South Africa feels the effect of a lack of test cricket, says Bavuma





PRETORIA: Batsman Temba Bavuma says South Africa’s lack of red ball cricket this year has been a major drawback and a key factor in their disappointing performance so far in the first Test against India at Centurion Park. The tourists lead with 146 runs with nine second innings wickets over on a spicy pitch. They went to the end at 16 for one after the home side sacked for 197 late in the day. South Africa had previously played five tests in 2021, and none since June, when they won in the West Indies. This is India’s 15th Test this year and they come from a home series against New Zealand that ended earlier this month. “I don’t want to be accused of making excuses for our game, but that does have an impact,” said Bavuma after scoring a top score of 52 in South Africa’s first innings. “If you look at the way we played the first day, I don’t believe that’s the standard and the intensity that we can play with. And one of the factors is the lack of match training. You can have as many nets as you want, but nothing simulates going out in the middle. “We can’t do much as players, but there is this disparity in the number of games. We have to mentally find a way to meet the challenge.” South Africa will hope to limit India to a manageable target, or at worst take time out with some rain forecast for day five on Thursday. Either way, they will have to find a way to counter the Indian sailors, especially Mohammed Shami, who seemed unplayable at times on Tuesday as he recorded figures of 5-44. “He’s a world-class bowler, so I don’t think it’s something we didn’t expect,” said Bavuma. “As batters, we have to move our defense forward and back as much as possible. But if he bowls a good ball, then that’s kudos to him.”

