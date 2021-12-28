Adult Hockey Approved to Become 100% Vaccinated Facility | News





Adult league hockey games are tentatively scheduled to resume on Jan. 2, pending word from all teams that they will agree to participate in Pitkin Countys Fully Vaccinated Facilities program. The City of Aspen confirmed Monday that its staff has received approval from the Pitkin County Board of Health to allow adult Aspens hockey players to participate in the program. According to the program, hockey players are not required to wear masks on the ice during games. Our goal is always to provide programming, says Cory Vander Veen, recreation director for the city of Aspen. As long as we have staff and can operate them safely, we will do everything we can. The approval does not apply to all facilities where hockey games are played, the Ice Garden and the Lewis Ice Arena at the Aspen Recreation Center. Only the hockey league is approved to participate in the program during matches and training, and players must continue to wear masks when off the ice, including in locker rooms and lobbies. The city is currently coordinating with the teams to verify how many players will participate, Vander Veen said. Players who choose not to be vaccinated will not be able to participate in the program, whether or not they wear a mask. Unfortunately, according to the province, for the 100% vaccinated program, everyone must be vaccinated, Vander Veen said. For those individuals, we offer refunds or drop-in hockey throughout the week to give them options so they can still play hockey. Provided that the league can resume games on January 2, no hockey games will be canceled and the regular season can resume as scheduled. Aside from waiting for confirmation from teams, the city may also have to adapt if the county announces a change to the public health order, which currently requires all individuals over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all indoor public areas. We spoke to the city and county as we are now paying close attention to the numbers to make sure our customers and all of our programs are safe, Vander Veen said. Would have kept an eye on that with a tentative start date, but it’s all [depends on] what will happen to the province City officials will meet with the hockey team captains today to finalize details so the season can resume. All youth teams, hockey tournaments and away games are still covered by the current public health ordinance, Vander Veen said. Visiting teams that are 100% vaccinated can participate in the fully vaccinated program, but teams that are not fully vaccinated are subject to the Public Health Ordinance requiring masks. The approval came after city officials held an emotional meeting with members of the hockey community on Dec. to find a solution after the games were suspended for non-compliance with the county mask order. Considering a fully vaccinated facility solution was one of the recommendations players asked for.

