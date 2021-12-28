Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand rips NHL for ruining 2022 Winter Olympics





Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand became one of the most prominent NHL players to openly criticize the league’s decision to opt out of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics due to COVID-19 postponement. Marchand tweeted a statement Tuesday questioning the logic behind the NHL and NHLPA to add taxi crews to supplement rosters that players are missing out on thanks to COVID-19 protocols, while refusing to do the same during the Olympics. Marchand believes that this kind of additional roster planning was not considered for the Olympics, and that the league could have allowed players to leave for Beijing while teams made up for postponed games during what was intended to be an Olympic break. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to allow players to compete in the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics in their latest collective bargaining agreement, forged last year. “The NHL and NHLPA can change the CBA’s rules to add a taxi crew so they don’t miss games and lose money — which has already been agreed that the players will pay back in escrow until the owners are made healthy of what they have lost during this pandemic no matter how many games are missed yet they cannot form a taxi crew during the Olympics so they can fulfill the agreement they made so the NHL players can go [to Beijing]” wrote Marchand. “Please tell me they are not bulls —.” 2 Related Marchand said the players should have been given the option to surrender their wages while competing in the Olympics. The NHL and NHLPA agreed last week not to participate in the Beijing Olympics, citing a material change to the NHL’s regular season schedule due to COVID-19. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their country and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament, which is why we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring all available options. to enable our players to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. The NHL has postponed 70 games to Tuesday. Marchand has also made noise about the NHL’s testing protocols, which have recently been tightened to daily testing, while other leagues have relaxed their testing standards when it comes to asymptomatic vaccinated players. “We definitely have to go there,” Marchand said on Sunday. “The NBA is here. The NFL is going there now. We’re next. We have to get there fast. If guys are okay, there’s no reason why they couldn’t play. “It’s hard. This whole thing is tough. There’s a valid argument on both sides. This could be the new norm, with the variant coming around every year. It’s something we’ll have to live with. We can’t do it.” do this year in, year out. At some point we have to get back to normal. Guys did what they had to do and got vaccinated and all that stuff.”

