Sports
English cricket faces tough questions after Ashes defeat, admits Chris Silverwood
Chris Silverwood accepts that English cricket must ask itself some tough questions after seeing his dreams of leading an Ashes-winning tour of Australia go up in smoke.
When Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach two and a half years ago, he put getting the urn back Down Under right at the top of his wish list and he often cited this winter series as the top priority of his tenure.
But after just 12 days of action on the pitch, split in three crushing defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and now Melbourne, there’s nothing left to play for but damage control in the last two Tests.
With England declining as a test team in recent years, they have lost nine and won just one of their last 12 games. Silverwood and captain Joe Root will certainly be under scrutiny.
Neither is willing to publicly consider their future while the series is still underway, but removing either of them from their position could be seen as the tip of the iceberg.
New leadership could offer a fresh look at the roster or a new tactical dimension, although there are no blindingly obvious candidates for either role, but would do little to hone the batting instincts of a side that has just set a dismal record of 54 ducks in a calendar year.
Change at the top wouldn’t turn Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns or Zak Crawley into hardened opening shots, or cure a chronic lack of fitness, 90mph-pace bowlers to support Mark Wood. A faltering production line of players lies at the heart of England’s tribulations and Silverwood suggested he sympathized with those who felt the domestic game’s priorities had tilted too far in favor of limited passing cricket.
I think a lot of things will definitely be thought about at the end of this tour, about producing players who can come through and compete at this level and win back the Ashes for us, he said.
That means working hard with the group of players we have here, but also looking at other things. I don’t think now is the time to go into that, but sure, questions will be asked later.
The feeling I get at home is that people have a passion for test cricket. Obviously white-ball cricket is now a big part of the Blast, the Hundred and all the white-ball cricket that’s going on, but I feel there’s a real drive for Test cricket.
I think the love is still there and we have to keep trying to produce those players. There are definitely things we’ll be looking at at the end of this tour, but I don’t think these kinds of conversations are for now. We have two practice games coming up and then I think the debriefing will take place.
Whether he will contribute to or become a victim of that debriefing remains to be seen, but it seems to be changing at some level. under the microscope is unavoidable.
Silverwood pleaded for more time for his own cause, saying: I feel I can lead this team to win things and that is what I will continue to focus on. That’s all I can do, I’m not going to worry about my job.
I don’t want to go back after losing 5-0. I want to win games here. We have to focus on that now and we have to do it with the resources we have in the locker room.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/chris-silverwood-joe-root-english-australia-melbourne-b1983458.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]