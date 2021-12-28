English cricket faces tough questions after Ashes defeat, admits Chris Silverwood

Chris Silverwood accepts that English cricket must ask itself some tough questions after seeing his dreams of leading an Ashes-winning tour of Australia go up in smoke.

When Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach two and a half years ago, he put getting the urn back Down Under right at the top of his wish list and he often cited this winter series as the top priority of his tenure.

But after just 12 days of action on the pitch, split in three crushing defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and now Melbourne, there’s nothing left to play for but damage control in the last two Tests.

With England declining as a test team in recent years, they have lost nine and won just one of their last 12 games. Silverwood and captain Joe Root will certainly be under scrutiny.

Neither is willing to publicly consider their future while the series is still underway, but removing either of them from their position could be seen as the tip of the iceberg.

New leadership could offer a fresh look at the roster or a new tactical dimension, although there are no blindingly obvious candidates for either role, but would do little to hone the batting instincts of a side that has just set a dismal record of 54 ducks in a calendar year.

Change at the top wouldn’t turn Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns or Zak Crawley into hardened opening shots, or cure a chronic lack of fitness, 90mph-pace bowlers to support Mark Wood. A faltering production line of players lies at the heart of England’s tribulations and Silverwood suggested he sympathized with those who felt the domestic game’s priorities had tilted too far in favor of limited passing cricket.

I think a lot of things will definitely be thought about at the end of this tour, about producing players who can come through and compete at this level and win back the Ashes for us, he said.

That means working hard with the group of players we have here, but also looking at other things. I don’t think now is the time to go into that, but sure, questions will be asked later.

The feeling I get at home is that people have a passion for test cricket. Obviously white-ball cricket is now a big part of the Blast, the Hundred and all the white-ball cricket that’s going on, but I feel there’s a real drive for Test cricket.

I think the love is still there and we have to keep trying to produce those players. There are definitely things we’ll be looking at at the end of this tour, but I don’t think these kinds of conversations are for now. We have two practice games coming up and then I think the debriefing will take place.

Ashley Giles' future will be scrutinized after Ashes' failure in England (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA wire)

Whether he will contribute to or become a victim of that debriefing remains to be seen, but it seems to be changing at some level. under the microscope is unavoidable.

Silverwood pleaded for more time for his own cause, saying: I feel I can lead this team to win things and that is what I will continue to focus on. That’s all I can do, I’m not going to worry about my job.

I don’t want to go back after losing 5-0. I want to win games here. We have to focus on that now and we have to do it with the resources we have in the locker room.