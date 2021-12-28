David Quinn Named Head Coach of Team USA Hockey – NBC Connecticut

David Quinn would be an assistant on Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff for the US hockey team during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

After the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing, Quinn is now in charge as the USA coach and John Vanbiesbrouck is the latest general manager in USA Hockey’s first squad to plan B for another Olympics without the best hockey players in the world.

To be called the head coach under these circumstances is bittersweet in some ways, Quinn said during a video call on Monday. We were all hoping the NHL guys would go, but to be named the head coach of the 2022 Olympic team is an incredible honor.

Quinn, 55, was the only member of the initial coaching staff not currently working in the NHL. He coached the New York Rangers for the past three seasons after five years at Boston University.

Internationally, Quinn most recently coached for the US as an assistant at the 2016 World Championships and also served as staff for that tournament in 2007 and 2012.

All those opportunities ahead of me have prepared me for this, Quinn said.

Instead of an American roster that includes Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, as in 2018, Vanbiesbrouck will be tasked with drawing from the ranks of the university and the European professional leagues.

He certainly has the biggest grip on the total U.S. player base, Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said of Vanbiesbrouck. He has been involved with the NHL and our NHL people involved in the 2022 Olympic team so no one can serve as GM of our team better than John Vanbiesbrouck who can take what we have done so far to move forward .

Vanbiesbrouck is the third person to take over Olympic roster preparation after Bill Guerin, GM Bill Guerin replaced Stan Bowman, who resigned after an investigation found he played a prominent role in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault allegations in 2010. Guerin stepped aside when the NHL pulled out.

This turn of events means we have to get to work and get to work quickly to select our team, said Vanbiesbrouck.

Vanbiesbrouck was USA Hockey’s Assistant Executive Director of Hockey Operations for the past three and a half years. Vanbiesbrouck, an American Hockey Hall of Famer who played 953 NHL games as a goalkeeper from 1981-2002, resigned in 2003 as GM and coach of a junior hockey team after making racist comments to describe black defenseman Trevor Daley.

When he hired Vanbiesbrouck in 2018, Kelleher said the organization has been investigating that incident and said: He sees it as a terrible situation, a terrible mistake that has helped him change for the better. Vanbiesbrouck apologized at the time, adding: It’s not who I am. It doesn’t define me as a person and I don’t have any prejudices in me, and it never will happen again.

Former Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is expected to be behind the bench for Canada, replacing Stanley Cup winner Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Former captain of the Arizona Coyotes, Shane Doan, is considered the leading candidate to become GM after Hockey Canada used an international tuning tournament in Moscow to put together an Olympic backup plan without the NHL presence.

Quinn and Vanbiesbrouck have spoken every day since the NHL withdrew from the Olympics. John and John quickly switched gears when this became official and began to focus on the current pool of players to draw on, Quinn said.

That pool may include players in the American Hockey League and ECHL, but only players not under contract to an NHL organization. Vanbiesbrouck said: “From the goal, I would be strong and said there are candidates who played college hockey last year and now professionals.

So instead of Connor Hellebuyck, winner of the 2020 Vezina Trophy, the US could have the product Strauss Mann of the University of Michigan as the top goalkeeper in Beijing. Mann has an average of 1.75 goals against and a save rate of 0.932 in 12 games in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

In addition to the goalkeepers, Quinn said he knows many of the players on the new list from their time at the NCAA level. As for trying to convince current college players to go to the Olympics, he’s up for that challenge too, even if it won’t be easy.

These circumstances are very different from when you recruit a college athlete: Leaving the team in the middle of the season and with the COVID situation, Quinn said. There are many hurdles, many obstacles, but I think everyone wants to play in the Olympics. We just need to make sure we go through the right channels and the right process to make sure we get the right people and put together the right team.

