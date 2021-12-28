Road narrows for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for Week 17 crucial game





The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of time. There’s the fact that the Steelers only have two games left to try and set up a last-ditch playoff run. There’s also the reality that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last two weeks of his NFL career, starting with what may be his last home game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh (7-7-1) and Cleveland (7-8) compete in the prime-time game in similar situations. Both come from disappointing losses that came in very different ways, and every team knows it has to win to have any hope of sneaking into the playoffs. “The road is getting narrow for us and for them and I think that’s part of this that I will continue to talk to our guys over the course of the workweek,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “We’ve absorbed some negativity, they’ve absorbed some negativity, it’s about getting the best out of ourselves and I’m sure it’s the same for them. “So they’re making some decisions about how they want to play with the ball this week, what the engineers’ best win is for them and so we just have our experience in the stadium against them and what’s on the tape and our experience at the stadium plus what’s on the program tape tells us we can do our best to minimize their run game and nick chubb and we better not let it go Myles Garrett wreck it.” Both have also exhibited offensive problems. However, the Steelers have a coaching scapegoat of sorts: offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pittsburgh’s attack has been without rhythm for much of 2021 and is often marked by one common result: a short pass in the flat to Najee Harris for little or no gain. The Steelers have explosive playmakers, but they have not been an explosive unit. They’ve also been forced to work their way through playing with a young, inexperienced front line, which helps explain Harris’s 3.7 yards per carry on 268 attempts. Fans can point the finger at Canada, but it’s about more than just play-calling. Tomlin acknowledged that on Tuesday. “I have no reservations about the playing component of his job and what he’s done,” Tomlin said of Canada. “But I will also recognize that there is probably a learning curve with any job related to the National Football League. space, it becomes significantly different when they relate to professional football. I think that’s a reasonable discussion regardless of what we’re talking about in our ecosystem, which is football.” Pittsburgh’s offensive battle saw the Steelers fail to score a first-half touchdown in each of their last five games. The Steelers are 2-3 in those games, with enough wins to stay relevant, but not enough to gain any significant ground over their divisional opponents. The Steelers can send the Browns into the off-season with a win on Sunday, but must figure out a way to gain an early advantage. “That’s our intention every week, but we’re coming up short,” Tomlin said of scoring touchdowns in the first half. “I’m not going to run away from that, it is what it is, I’m not going to try to explain it away, we can sit in situations like that and talk about it all day… solving the problem, actions do that. So we have 24 hours extra preparation, we plan to use it schematically. “We have some guys working their way back to us either because of COVID or an injury, how we divide that labor and highlight their positive attributes and work to minimize our collective negative attributes will be part of that discussion. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/mike-tomlin-steelers-browns-road-getting-narrow-monday-night-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos