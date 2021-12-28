Penn State Football Dollars & Sense: Before/After Iowa, vs. the SEC, On the Road, Cliff the Graybeard & Franklin’s $1.2 Million Payday

The following is a quick read. Promise. So please don’t unsubscribe.

Over the next seven minutes, I’ll be diving into James Franklin’s next payday dollars, sharing an idea of ​​how the Nittany Lions have been doing on the road lately and versus the SEC since joining the Big Ten. (Both about 50/50.)

For good and bad measure, I’ve also done the math to show the age difference between Penn States’ oldest and newest quarterbacks, and finally put some real numbers behind the debate over what happened to Penn State AI after the first. quarter of Iowa.

$1.2 Million: James Franklin Gets Paid

His team may be 7-5 with just two wins in the past 85 days, but Franklin is looking ahead to a big payday of nearly $1.2 million on Friday, when Pennsylvania State University will release its employees on the last weekday of the month. pays.

Franklin will receive his last monthly salary under his old contract, which will be $495,833 (1/12th of $5.95 million). Then you get an additional $500,000 as a retention bonus for being employed by PSU on December 31. And you also get another $200,000 bonus for Penn State playing in a bowl game.

In total, that’s $1,195,833.

6-7: Against the SEC

Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 1993, Penn State has played against a Southeastern Conference opponent 13 times, making a 6-7 record. Arkansas will be number 14 and the Outback Bowl will be the first time that PSU will play the Razorbacks.

In September, Penn State defeated the SEC’s Auburn, 28-20, in a Beaver Stadium whiteout. The 2021 season marks the second time that Penn State will face two SEC teams in a single season in the Big Ten era. The first came in 2010, when Penn State lost 24-3 to Alabama at Beaver Stadium and then lost 37-24 to Florida in the Outback Bowl that concluded the season.

Franklin, who coached three seasons in the SEC with Vanderbilt before coming to Penn State in 2014, is 1-2 against SEC foes while at PSU. His Nittany Lions lost 27-24 to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and 24-17 to Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Overall, Franklin is 0-1 vs. Arkansas; Vandy fell 31-28 to the Razorbacks, then No. 8, in 2011.

Joe Paterno was 5-5 against SEC opponents during the Big Ten era as Penn States head coach, after losing twice to Alabama in the regular season (2010, 2011). The rest of the matchups came in bowl games. His wins vs. the SEC came in bowl games against Tennessee (Citrus, Outback), LSU (Capital One), Auburn (Outback) and Kentucky (Outback). His other two defeats came in bowl games vs. Florida (Outback) and Auburn (Capital One). Paternos teams were 3-1 in the Outback Bowl.

Penn State defeated Auburn, 43-14, in the inaugural Outback Bowl on January 1, 1996. From 1985-1995, the post-season game was named the Hall of Fame Game.

9-9: Back on the road

Things haven’t been going well for the Nittany Lions when they’ve been away from Beaver Stadium since November 3, 2018, the day they were hammered 42-7 on the road against Michigan at The Big House. If we count that game, they are only 9-9 from the friendly boundaries of their home field.

There have been a number of big road wins in that 18-game span, most notably the 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis on December 28, 2019, the last time Penn played in a bowl game. So much has changed since then, no Micah Parsons or Journey Brown, two new contract extensions for Franklin, and eight new assistant coaches (including the defunct OC Kirk Ciarrocca).

During that time, Penn State also won Michigan State (2019), Iowa (2019), Michigan (2020), Wisconsin (2021), and twice each in Maryland (2019, 2021) and Rutgers (2018, 2020). So nearly half of the PSU road wins in that era were against the downtrodden Terps and Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions have also lost an equal number of road games during that period, including a bowling appearance against an SEC squad that won Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on January 1, 2019. Other road losses in that stretch came in Michigan (2018), Minnesota (2019) , Indiana (2020), Nebraska (2020), Iowa (2021), Michigan State (2021) and two times at Ohio State (2019, 2021).

24 vs. 18-1 / 2: Ancient Battle

Penn States’ next game after the next game (Saturdays Outback Bowl) is September 3, 2022, against Purdue in West Lafayette. It marks the sixth season in a Penn State uniform for quarterback Sean Clifford and safety/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, who both said they plan to take advantage of a pandemic-plus season and return for 2022.

Clifford and Sutherland were the first three-time captains in Penn State football history in 2021; it is very likely that they will also be the first quadruple captains in 2022.

Clifford was the first verbal commit in the Penn States Class of 2017. Here’s how long ago it was: John Donovan was the Penn States offensive coordinator at the time, and Ricky Rahne was the QB coach (the first of two such stints before him ) when Clifford committed on July 13, 2015, the day before his 17th birthday. Drew Allar was 11 years old at the time.

In a nice touch of irony, Allar the big fish recruit at quarterback who officially signed with Penn State in December orally pledged to Penn State on March 8, 2021, which was Allars’ 17th birthday.

The day of the 22 opener in Purdue, the (very) veteran Clifford turns 24. Allar, the rookie phenomenon, turns 18-1/2. That’s a huge gap of 2,065 days. To give that further perspective, the age difference between Clifford and Penn State tight-ends coach Ty Howle, a 2013 PSU graduate is 2,519 days.

At six years each, Clifford and Sutherland will be at Penn State longer next season than any Penn State staff coach except Franklin and cornerback coach Terry Smith, both of whom will begin Year 9 in the fall. When Penn State opens spring training in March, seven Penn State assistant coaches will serve for three or fewer seasons.

Before and After Iowa’s First Quarter

The line of demarcation for the 2021 Penn States season came early in the game in Iowa, at Kinnick Stadium. Penn State was 5-0 and ranked No. 4 going into the nationally televised game against No. 3 Iowa.

After the first quarter, Penn State led 14-3, despite two interceptions from Clifford. On the first drive of the second quarter, Clifford completed 3 of 7 passes for 13 yards and ran once for 22 yards. He left the field with the rest of the attack after back-to-back failed passes to tight end Brenton Strange. Clifford was injured during the drive and never returned to the game.

Jordan Stout then kicked a 32-yard field goal and Penn State led 17-3. Iowa scored on next possession and drew to the inside 17-10, eventually winning in a twisting fashion 23-20.

The Nittany Lions were never the same.

The chart below provides key Penn States stats through the end of that first quarter against Iowa and into subsequent quarters and games. You know the story. I’m just giving the exact numbers.

No major surprises, although interestingly, both Jahan Dotson and linebacker Ellis Brooks, the lead tackler for Nittany Lions, stepped up their game as the going got tough. No surprise, tough; both are top notch and mature both on and off the pitch. And despite his injury challenges, Clifford threw only one interception in the last seven games. Just as telling, though, is how Clifford’s yards per carry plummeted from 3.5 yards to nearly minus a yard — due in part to the sheer number of sacks and compounded by Clifford’s health problems.

Even in defeat, Penn State lost its five games in each game by a total of 21 points (3, 2, 9, 4, and 3).