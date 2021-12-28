Sports
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez: 5 tennis stars to watch in 2022
2021 was a memorable year for women’s tennis.
Emma Raducanu became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, Ashleigh Barty battled injury to win Wimbledon and Barbora Krejcikova claimed victory at the French Open in both singles and doubles.
But with the new year fast approaching and the first major of 2022 a matter of weeks away, who are some of the stars to keep an eye on?
We’ve ranked five players who can compete for Grand Slam glory next season:
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit’s remarkable end to the 2021 season saw her win consecutive tournaments at the Kremlin Cup and Transylvania Open.
This propelled the Estonian into the top 10 of the world rankings and saw her secure an automatic qualifying spot for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.
The 26-year-old reached the final in Mexico, but lost to eventual winner Garbine Muguruza.
Although Kontaveit ended the year on a high, she never made it past the third round in any of the four majors.
This year, the world number seven is eager to go deep into the Grand Slams and is arguably one of the favorites for the upcoming Australian Open, given her recent hard court appearances.
Coco Gauff
Since her breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2019, Coco Gauff has been one of tennis’s most talked-about young talents.
Gauff is only 17 and currently ranks 21st in the world. Last season, she reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and won her second WTA title at the Emilia-Romagna Open.
But despite her consistency on tour, the teenager was somewhat overshadowed by the rise of Raducanu.
That said, Gauff is still nearly two years younger than the British star and has a lot more experience on the tour circuit.
A deep run in a major tournament has been coming for a while and 2022 could well be Gauff’s year.
Veronika Kudermertova
Veronika Kudermertova won her first WTA title at the Charleston Open in April and her performance on the clay impressed many at the time.
However, the 24-year-old failed to build on this win and suffered a second-round defeat at the French Open.
Nevertheless, the Russian seems to be getting better every year and it seems only a matter of time before she finishes one big tournament.
Iga Swiatek
Despite winning two WTA titles and reaching at least the fourth round of every Grand Slam, Swiatek’s impressive year has remained somewhat undervalued.
The world number nine experienced a breakout season when she won the French Open without dropping a set in 2020.
Just 20, Swiatek is widely regarded as the best clay-court player in the world and will likely be the favorite to win a second Roland-Garros title in 2022.
Leylah Fernandez
It was Raducanu who stole the headlines at the US Open, but Leylah Fernandez also enjoyed an incredible run at Flushing Meadows in September, despite finishing second.
The Canadian defeated former world number one Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, as well as Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina en route to the final.
Fernandez also won her first WTA title at the Monterrey Open in March and is 24th in the world rankings.
If the 19-year-old can build on her US Open performance and continue to beat the best players in the world, there’s no reason why she can’t compete for another major next year.
