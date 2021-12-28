Sports
Purdue Football: Sit Back and Enjoy the Show
I haven’t tackled the Music City Bowl yet, and frankly, it’s because I don’t know what to think about Bowl games anymore. I used to think of them as a reasonable litmus test for a program. When to beat Purdue Kansas state at the Alamo Dome, it was clear that Purdue was an emerging program. When Auburn beat the brains out of Purdue in the Music City Bowl, it was clear that Purdue had a long way to go before they could consistently compete with the big boys of college football. Regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game, I don’t think we would get any in-depth insights into the program. This is really a practice game, and as long as you treat it as such, you won’t be disappointed.
The Purdue team taking the field in Nashville is not a reasonable representation of the 2021 team. Some programs can shake off the loss of two first-round talents because they can replace them with waiting first-round talents. Purdue doesn’t have that luxury. David Bell is the only wide receiver on the Purdue roster who can do David Bell stuff. Milton Wright has the knack of giving a good approach every now and then, but it looks like he’s out too. The 2021 Purdue Violation without David Bell is not the 2021 Purdue Violation. I’m not saying it won’t be fun to watch, but it won’t be the Purdue Violation that won Purdue an invite to the Music City Bowl yielded.
George Karlaftis is the only defensive lineman on Purdues’ roster who is capable of doing George Karlaftis stuff. There is no other player who routinely forces double and triple teams from the attack, and still manage to apply pressure. There are a number of promising young players, but none have their level, and it is highly doubtful that any player on this roster will reach their level (although it would certainly be nice) of success. That’s no small feat for the other guys, but Purdue isn’t exactly loaded with replacement 5* top 10 defensive recruits NFL Draft potential. The 2021 Purdue defense without George Karlaftis is not the 2021 Purdue defense. I’m not saying it won’t be fun to watch, but it won’t be the same defense that got Purdue an invite to the Music City Bowl.
Tennessee faces the same thing, albeit to a lesser extent. They will be thin in the secondary with starting corner Alontae Taylor sitting out this one to sustain a lingering foot injury and prepare for the draft. Taylor’s regular backup, Kenneth George, also looks like a no-go. That will obviously get the Vols in trouble because even if Bell and Wright are out of the game, you know Brohm is going to broadcast it and hope for the best (as he should). Throw in a bloated Tennessee offensive line (probably without former 5* Cade Mays) and you’re dealing with a less-than-complete Tennessee team (though close to what you’d expect from a normal Tennessee team dealing with seasonal injuries ).
I’m not going to do an in-depth preview as I have no idea what Purdue would look like without their best players. This team is built around Bell and Karlaftis, and what worked in the regular season may not work without them in the Music City Bowl. What Purdue would look like without their best players isn’t necessarily an indication of what they’ll look like without them next year. The coaching staff has 8 months to draw up a new schedule that better suits the talents of the 2022 team.
At full blast, this is an interesting toss game. With Purdue’s opt-outs, Tennessee has the distinct advantage, and if anything, it will deal with the pressure of being in their home state, in front of their home fans, and playing an exhausted Purdue squad. The Boilermakers play with house money. A win provides the Boilers with great publicity, a loss is easy to brush off.
I’m going to sit back on Thursday, have a few beers and enjoy the show. This game is a reward for the players who want to play in it, and no more than that. The long-term benefit, extra exercise for the young guys, has already happened. This is actually a late one NFL . preseason game. I like watching preseason NFL games not because they are the pinnacle of football but because you can see a bunch of guys you don’t normally see playing as hard as they can while the stars sit on the sidelines . It won’t be pretty, but if you enjoy the game for what it is, and don’t get frustrated with what it could be, you’ll have a pleasant viewing experience.
This is the new reality in college football. If you can’t handle it, Thursday you should probably do something else to pass your time.
