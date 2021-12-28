New York sports bettors will finally be able to take a much-anticipated break from taking the train to Hoboken, New Jersey to place their bets in the new year.

While an official launch date has yet to be announced, online sports betting is widely expected to be legalized in New York and to take place ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl in February.

Sportsbooks made an offer to potentially operate in New York a few months ago, and nine have since been approved to go ahead with launch when the state is ready:

Now that we know which books will be available, the next key question needs to be answered: What sports can New Yorkers bet on?

There will, of course, be NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games and events ready to bet on as the Big 4 sports leagues continue to dominate the gambling landscape across the country.

While the New York Giants and New York Jets will miss the 2021-22 NFL playoffs, you’ll soon be able to bet on the upcoming NFL Draft, where both teams could potentially have two top 10 picks each. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills remain in the race to make the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, while the New York Knicks hope to return to the playoffs for the second year in a row this spring.

The New York Yankees and the revamped New York Mets look set to battle for a World Series title in 2022 once the MLB lockout hopefully ends. Could we possibly see another Subway World Series?

Hockey is in full swing and the New York Rangers are in a prime position to make a deep run into the NHL playoffs. The New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders still have some work to do if they want to make it through the postseason.

Then there are college sports, including NCAA football and NCAA men’s basketball. Bowl season is upon us and the College Football Playoff begins on New Year’s Eve. Plus, March Madness is a few short months away and always attracts more eyeballs.

Rising to the top sports ranks, the UFCs are fueled not only by the exciting sports action, but also by the emphasis on fight betting.

Here is a list of some of the other sports that many books offer:

Australian rules

boxing

Cricket

Darts

golf

Handball

Lacrosse

Motorsports/NASCAR

Rugby League and Union

Football

Table tennis

Tennis

Volley-ball

But here’s the bottom line, while most sportsbooks offer the same variety of sports, there are a few categories where some don’t overlap.

Looking at the two sportsbook giants in FanDuel and DraftKings, they both have a large library of sports to choose from. However, FanDuel offers a few smaller sports, such as cycling and snooker, that DraftKings does not offer.

If you’re interested in betting on one of the more niche sports on the market, it’s a good idea to peruse different books and see what they have to offer.

For more updates on New York and other states legalizing sports betting in 2022 and beyond, check out our legalization tracker for news as it happens.