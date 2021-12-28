Sports
Cricket 2021: Ashes, Australia vs England, Beer skolling, crackdown, MCG, Bob Hawke
There’s hardly anything more Australian than hitting the Poms and celebrating with an ice cold beer, but the MCG had other plans.
When Australia wrapped up the 2021/22 Ashes series in record time on Tuesday, it was an almost flawless performance.
Scott Boland wrote himself in Ashes folklore by taking 6/7 in numbers more commonly seen in under-10 matches across the country than on the biggest stage in Australian cricket.
Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free.
But while the world undermined England’s tawdry performance and criticized the players for leaving Joe Root alone to answer tough questions, a dominant Australia left no shortage of magical moments during the two-and-a-bit test.
Australia’s performance was so good, it had documented an issue at the MCG that would have exploded if the action on the pitch hadn’t been so compelling.
One sight as Aussie as the Poms breaking into home soil is members of the public sipping a beer while reeling in the cricket. The late Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who had a famous fondness for the amber beer, made it a tradition and had a beer at the behest of fans at SCG Tests before his death in 2019.
And then there’s images like this guy who went viral in the Adelaide Oval.
But the MCG had reportedly cracked down on beer skolling and beer mug snakes when fans were thrown out of the ground by security and the Victoria Police.
Perth Now reported a statement from the Victoria Police Department which read: “Drinking alcohol has been linked to intoxication and disruptive behavior which can lead to other public order issues. We have a strong focus on responsible consumption of alcohol to ensure that all customers can enjoy the cricket safely.”
But Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy said Victorians deserved to get cold after two years of lockdown.
“If it was good enough for former Prime Minister Bob Hawke to have a beer at the cricket, let’s not overdo it (with rules),” he said on Tuesday.
“If it’s a beer or two to school, good luck to them.” I’m a public schoolboy, I think sometimes it’s a great thing to do.”
The Herald Sun also reported that “a steady stream of spectators was plucked from the crowd”.
A man, Nathan Mazza, gave a point for enjoying his beer too quickly, told The Herald Sun: “(The police) just said MCC rules, not our fault, we have to kick you out. Blame peer pressure, not me.”
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that one fan, Ruben Jamieson, would continue to school but would keep it quiet.
“If you sit in your chair and finish your drink, they certainly won’t kick you out,” said the 25-year-old.
“What are the rules here? Is there a minimum amount of time you need to finish your beer? It seems stupid. We’ve been in lockdown for two years and people can’t buy beer.”
A spokesperson for Cricket Australia said: “Our ticketing policy and entry conditions are in place to encourage responsible drinking and minimize disruptive behavior from the public. We want all cricket fans to enjoy a day of cricket.”
The MCG even replied to a fan who asked if the policy was to let customers drink too quickly.
A popular Instagram page called the 28-year-old man, which has more than 104,000 followers, posted several fan videos at the MCG downing beers, including some that were booted.
One of the videos, which also featured the fan escorted out of the ground, was captioned: “Dead set, if one more gosing out to the high drink a middy to fast at the G I’m gonna go BOO NAH NAHHH’s. Put this man back in the ground.”
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/the-ashes/reports-cricket-fans-booted-from-mcg-for-skolling-beers-are-unaustralian/news-story/48b665e5b7febddae48820388a2c0195
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]