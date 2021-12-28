Cricket 2021: Ashes, Australia vs England, Beer skolling, crackdown, MCG, Bob Hawke

There’s hardly anything more Australian than hitting the Poms and celebrating with an ice cold beer, but the MCG had other plans.

When Australia wrapped up the 2021/22 Ashes series in record time on Tuesday, it was an almost flawless performance.

Scott Boland wrote himself in Ashes folklore by taking 6/7 in numbers more commonly seen in under-10 matches across the country than on the biggest stage in Australian cricket.

But while the world undermined England’s tawdry performance and criticized the players for leaving Joe Root alone to answer tough questions, a dominant Australia left no shortage of magical moments during the two-and-a-bit test.

Australia’s performance was so good, it had documented an issue at the MCG that would have exploded if the action on the pitch hadn’t been so compelling.

One sight as Aussie as the Poms breaking into home soil is members of the public sipping a beer while reeling in the cricket. The late Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who had a famous fondness for the amber beer, made it a tradition and had a beer at the behest of fans at SCG Tests before his death in 2019.

And then there’s images like this guy who went viral in the Adelaide Oval.

But the MCG had reportedly cracked down on beer skolling and beer mug snakes when fans were thrown out of the ground by security and the Victoria Police.

Perth Now reported a statement from the Victoria Police Department which read: “Drinking alcohol has been linked to intoxication and disruptive behavior which can lead to other public order issues. We have a strong focus on responsible consumption of alcohol to ensure that all customers can enjoy the cricket safely.”

But Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy said Victorians deserved to get cold after two years of lockdown.

“If it was good enough for former Prime Minister Bob Hawke to have a beer at the cricket, let’s not overdo it (with rules),” he said on Tuesday.

“If it’s a beer or two to school, good luck to them.” I’m a public schoolboy, I think sometimes it’s a great thing to do.”

The Herald Sun also reported that “a steady stream of spectators was plucked from the crowd”.

A man, Nathan Mazza, gave a point for enjoying his beer too quickly, told The Herald Sun: “(The police) just said MCC rules, not our fault, we have to kick you out. Blame peer pressure, not me.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that one fan, Ruben Jamieson, would continue to school but would keep it quiet.

“If you sit in your chair and finish your drink, they certainly won’t kick you out,” said the 25-year-old.

“What are the rules here? Is there a minimum amount of time you need to finish your beer? It seems stupid. We’ve been in lockdown for two years and people can’t buy beer.”

A spokesperson for Cricket Australia said: “Our ticketing policy and entry conditions are in place to encourage responsible drinking and minimize disruptive behavior from the public. We want all cricket fans to enjoy a day of cricket.”

The MCG even replied to a fan who asked if the policy was to let customers drink too quickly.

A popular Instagram page called the 28-year-old man, which has more than 104,000 followers, posted several fan videos at the MCG downing beers, including some that were booted.

One of the videos, which also featured the fan escorted out of the ground, was captioned: “Dead set, if one more gosing out to the high drink a middy to fast at the G I’m gonna go BOO NAH NAHHH’s. Put this man back in the ground.”