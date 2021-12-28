Sports
Kansas football faces Miami (Ohio) defensive end in transfer portal
With their top pass rusher out of eligibility and another entering the transfer portal, the Kansas football program set out in search of at least one impact defense finish this offseason.
They may have found one in Lonnie Phelps, a sophomore in Miami, Ohio.
Phelps, a 6-foot-3, 244-pound edge rusher from Cincinnati, was a second-team all-MAC roster in 2021, finishing third in the conference with 9.5 sacks and also adding 13.5 tackles for loss.
After opting to enter the transfer portal, Kansas coaches Chris Simpson and Taiwo Onatolu quickly identified Phelps as an option for the Jayhawks. According to a report by Jon Kirby on JayhawkSlant.com, Kansas was one of the first programs to contact Phelps after announcing his transfer plans.
I had a good impression because when I jumped on the phone with them after I entered the portal, I was hoping for some good information and also some honesty, Phelps told Kirby. The conversation I had with the coaches was nice. I feel like they were telling me the facts about the school and I also felt like they were being honest with me.
Known for his speed, explosiveness and natural pass-rush abilities, Phelps told Kirby that he was confident his game would transition from the mid-level to any Power 5 program.
I feel like I can bring my explosiveness and rushing skills to any program, Phelps said. I know I can be a dominant player in any team that gives me the chance.
Phelps told Kirby that he enjoyed his time in Miami (Ohio) and that he loved his teammates, but added that he was ready for a new challenge and to prove himself at the highest level of college football.
He has made that crystal clear with the coaches who have contacted him so far.
I’m not looking to go to school just to fill a depth chart and be a backup, he said. One of my main questions to coaches (is) who is your best player in my position and why do you think he is better than me?
Wherever he lands, Phelps hopes to enroll in January so he can be at his new school in time for spring football. He has two years left to qualify and plans to make a few visits when the recruitment calendar reopens from January 14.
Sophomore KU coach Lance Leipold said shortly after the end of the 2021 season that he would look everywhere to improve the KU’s roster, with the transfer portal, junior colleges, high school recruits and more all viable options for the Jayhawks moving forward.
“This is a different way of college football than when I stood in front of you on May 3rd and talked about recruitment,” Leipold said recently. It’s changed a lot. And we need to be able to adapt to it in many different ways.”
