Minnesota Wild recalls Calen Addison in Brodins absence

There are at least some positives to getting out of Minnesota Wilds’ current situation. Since both Jared Spurgeon (injury) and Jonas Brodin (COVID) are unlikely to play in the Winter Classic on January 1, rookie defender Calen Addison will get his shot at the blue line in the outdoor event. Dean Evason Said Calen Addison Is Coming For Brodin #mnwild Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) 28 Dec 2021 The lines are still undetermined, but given that the team had called up Kevin Czuczman as an extra defender in lieu of Addison earlier this season; Addison should be in the lineup. Since making his NHL debut last season during a more disastrous COVID outbreak, Addison has been patrolling the blue line of power in Iowa, or sitting in the press box in Minnesota. The 21-year-old played just three games for the Wild this season (scoring one goal), but earned nine points in 17 games for the AHL Wild. The constant back and forth certainly doesn’t help to feel stable in every position, but he should be fighting for a consistent spot in the lineup if everything works out and as long as there is just one regular blueliner. Who really knows what the combinations will be, but we might see something like this: Goligoski – Dumbag

Merrill – Kulikov

Benn – Addison It’s tricky when your two most stable forces are out of the lineup, but knowing Evason, wouldn’t have a good idea of ​​which player is skating with which player until morning. Evason said Tuesday morning that the Wild will call in at least one more attacker and a defender. Maybe this will bring some new additions to the re-introduced Taxi Squads, or they’ll hit the roster right away. #mnwild also expected to recall at least one defender and an attacker on Thursday. Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) 28 Dec 2021 Maybe Addison will get a chance in a bigger offensive role because they need his transition ability without Brodin and Spurgeon? Or maybe they play it safe and have the usual trickle-down effect of talent, keeping the trusty Merrill-Kulikov partnership and letting Dumba play as Goligoski returns to his natural left side. Was just guessing here. The Wilds’ next game is on January 1st and will be the Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

