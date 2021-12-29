Liberia Tennis 2021 Tournament Attracts More Athletes – FrontPageAfrica





Monrovia The Liberia Tennis Federation kicked off the 2021 National Tennis Tournament with a call for more budget support. The tournament, which started on December 23 and ends on Sunday, December 26, brought together more than a hundred tennis athletes. The three days of tennis action played in a variety of categories, including Boys 14 and Under, Girls 14 and Under, Mixed Doubles, Veterans Doubles and Prime Singles. Speaking at the opening of the tournament, LTF technical director Alfred Kandarkai said their main goal is to increase the number of tennis players in the country. Kandarkai revealed that they want to end the dominance of football and basketball in the country by rebranding their federation. “Football and basketball are not the only sports in Liberia. I have come to tell you that tennis has more possibilities than football and basketball. People who play tennis live longer compared to other sports”. “Today’s turnout is very encouraging, as you can see. We want to continue to do these things for our children so that they can develop in the future and become great tennis players,” said Kandakia. Also speaking, the chairman of the organizing committee of Tennis Tournament 2021, Paul King said it is time Liberia to take advantage of the many international tennis competitions. In his words, having more tennis programs in Liberia will help develop more talents of children. According to King, they have started to provide more opportunities to tennis players in the country that will develop more. “Our main point for now is to attract children to this game. That is why we created this program to help our children develop”. “We also want the government to increase the budget for sports. Today we have installed lighting on the track so that tennis can be played both during the day and at night. I think with government support we can do more for our young people, as sport is greatly admired by sporting chairman George Manneh Weah’s chief protector, King added.

