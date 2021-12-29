Canada vs Canada live score Austria, updates, highlights of the World Juniors 2022 hockey game

After a wild opening win over the Czech Republic, Team Canada will look to maintain momentum against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships, while also making a few lineup changes.

Xavier Bourgault sustained an injury in Sunday’s win and will not play for the Canadians on Tuesday. Canada will run in turn with 12 forwards and eight blueliners and Mavrik Bourque will be on the top line with Cole Perfetti and Shane Wright to start. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard, who got time on Boxing Day on the top trio, starts on the fourth line with Elliott Desnoyers and Will Cuylle.

Team Austria will try to stop in the rear-view mirror for the last few days and get back on track. To start their World Juniors run, the Austrians had to be quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, and they didn’t know if they would play against Finland on Monday. However, the game eventually went ahead as planned and they came down 7-1 to Finland.

“We had heavy legs after having to stay in the hotel all day yesterday,” said Martin Urbanek, Austria’s only goalscorer. IIHF.com after the defeat. “Things like that can happen. We did our best to prepare and had good training.”

Brett Brochu starts in the net for Canada after Dylan Garand started on Sunday, while Leon Sommer gets the nod for the Austrians.

Canada vs. Austria

Second period

8:33 PM ET –Logan Stankoven has another great look and almost gets his second of the game, but it goes off the bar. In any case, this is the third time Canada has hit a post or crossbar in this match.

8:32 PM ET –The Canadians cannot find that man advantage and are now 2-for-4 in the evening. It remains 6-0 at Rogers Place.

8:28 PM E.T. –Team Canada heads into its fourth power play of the night with TobiasSablattnig heading for Dylan Guenther boarding.

8:26 PM E.T. – Halfway through mid-range, the Canadians are up to 38 shots on target, 27 better than Team Austria’s 11.

8:14 PM ET – TARGET:Connor Bedard takes the puck from the face-off and makes a great blanket before firing the top shelf of the puck for the natural hat-trick. Team Canada now has hat-tricks from two different players (Bedard and Owen Power) in the first two games of the 2022 World Juniors. It is 6-0 for the Canadians with 13:47 left in the second period.

8:12 PM ET –The Canadians are definitely swarming. Mason McTavish gets a clear opportunity up front, but it goes off the post. Still 5-0.

8:11 PM AND –Donovan Sebrango makes a brilliant stretch pass to Ridly Greig for a breakaway opportunity, but it goes wide.

8:10 PM AND –Team Canada cannot convert the man advantage and it remains 5-0. The Canadians are 2-for-3 so far tonight and have five PPGs so far this tournament.

8:06 PM ET –The Canadians go for their third power play of the evening after Jake Neighbors pulled a hold call with Lucas Thaler.

8:05 PM AND –The second period has started with Canada leading Austria 5-0 after an eventful opening frame. Fourteen different Canadians found the score sheet tonight. Also, Team Canada has as many goals from the blue line to two games as they have had in all previous tournaments.

First period

7:47 PM ET – END OF THE FIRST PERIOD:Team Canada leads Team Austria 5-0 on two goals from Connor Bedard and hits from Logan Stankoven, Lukas Cormier and Kent Johnson. The Canadians overtake the Austrians 25-6.

7:39 PM ET – TARGET:Connor Bedard forces a turnover in the neutral zone and goes on a give-and-go with Will Cuylle before burying a playback pass to make it 5-0 to Team Canada in the opening frame. That is Bedard’s second goal of the evening, thanks to back-to-back results in less than two minutes.

7:37 PM ET – OBJECTIVE:Connor Bedard scores his first World Juniors goal in the closing seconds of power play, picking up his own rebound from a banging play up front. It’s 4-0 for the Canadians with less than five minutes left in the first.

7:35 PM E.T. –Despite the scoreboard, Leon Sommer has been outstanding for Team Austria so far. Has already come up with quite a few big saves for the Austrians.

7:34 PM ET –Team Canada heads to the power play while Tobias Sablattnig heads out to hook.

7:29 PM E.T. –Midway through the first period, the Canadians are leading 3-0, beating the Austrians 17-4.

7:23 PM ET – OBJECTIVE:Logan Stankoven picks up a pass from Mason McTavish, storms into the attack area and fires an absolute rocket past Leon Sommer to make it 3-0 for Team Canada.

19:19 ET – OBJECTIVE:Lukas Cormier crosses the line and then gets close to the net before beating Leon Sommer on the glove side to make it 2-0 early on for Team Canada.

7:17 PM ET – OBJECTIVE:Kent Johnson rounds out a great tic-tac-toe passing game from Cole Perfetti and Owen Power with a one-timer to give Canada a power play goal early. It’s 1-0 to the Canadians.

7:16 PM ET –The Canadians head to power play when Mason McTavish pulls a hooking penalty off Johannes Tschurnig.

7:15 PM E.T. –Team Canada is crawling with eight shots so far in the first 3:56 minutes of play here in Edmonton. The Austrians have only two shots on target so far.

7:12 PM ET –Brett Brochu gets a nice gauntlet early on, after Kilian Rappold got a clean shot at the net after a turnover in the defensive zone. The first three minutes it is still scoreless.

7:11 PM ET –Ridly Greig shows off some silky mittens early. Canada already with some good looks on the net.

7:10 PM AND – The puck is dropped and action is taken from Rogers Place. It is the first time since 1981 that Canada and Austria will face each other at World Juniors.

6:14 p.m. ET – EdmontonOilers blueliner Tyson Barrie wishes the boys the best as they try to go 2-0 to open the tournament and also calls out the four Oil Kings on Canada’s roster: Jake Neighbors, Dylan Guenther, Sebastian Cossa and Kaidan Guhle.

6:00pm ET-Team Canada reveals its line combinations for its Tuesday incline against Austria. Mavrik Bourque is promoted to the top row with an injured Xavier Bourgault, Connor Bedard starts the fourth combination and Brett Brochu plays in his first game of the tournament for the Canadians.

Canada vs. Canada start time Austria

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4:00 p.m. PT

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

How to watch the 2022 World Juniors hockey games

TSN has all the World Juniors action in Canada. Gord Miller will provide the play-by-play commentary, with Ray Ferraro as the analyst for all Canadian Group A games.

In the United States, viewers can find the games on the NHL Network.

Canada vs Canada odds Austria

Canada is a heavy 8.5 goal-betting favorite to beat Austria in their pre-game, according to Sports Interaction.

LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

