



Team Lagos Taekwondo Poomsae Gold Medalist at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Aminat Idrees, beats Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala to claim the Most Outstanding Young Person in Sport at the Lagos Youth Awards, The PUNCH reports. The accolade came eight months after earning an inspiring gold medal at the sports festival, where she became the festival’s poster girl after photos and videos showing her participating in pregnancy and winning gold in the taekwondo event went viral online. This achievement earned her a nomination for the debut edition of the event where she had to compete with Barcelona star Anuoluwapo Opeyori (Olympian, Badmington) and Seun Nariwo (former table tennis champion, sports manager) in the most outstanding young person in sports. category. Idrees received the award on Sunday at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. Speaking to The PUNCH, a delighted Idrees said, “I’m delighted to have won the award against all odds. As we know I cannot cast all the votes myself. I sincerely appreciate everyone who voted and supported me in this. On behalf of myself and family we are grateful. Idrees had risen after taking gold, silver and bronze medals in taekwondo while competing with eight months of pregnancy, at the National Sports Festival held in Benin, Edo state, earlier this year. Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior express written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/idrees-beats-oshoala-others-to-win-lagos-youth-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos