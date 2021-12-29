Scott Boland, teams, wickets, rosters, updates, Joe Root

England legend Geoffrey Boycott has begged beleaguered England captain Joe Root to resign from his post in the wake of England hammering in the Boxing Day Test.

While no one can blame Roots for coming under fire for his captaincy, he came under fire after his side were knocked out for 68 to give Australia the win by an innings, 14 runs and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes -series.

In his column for The TelegraphBoycott said the scope of England’s hammering left them no choice but to continue with Roots leadership.

Australia dominate to claim Ashes series

We can make excuses such as lack of preparation, too few practice matches, Covid-19, living too long in a bubble, poor selections, mistakes in captaincy, no Jofra Archer and so on, Boycott wrote. The Telegraph.

Some or all may have played a part – but none of these can excuse such a terrible performance over three Test matches. No.

With Australia leading 3-0 and the Ashes gone, will Root please stop saying Australia isn’t much better than us?

I don’t mind that he lives in cuckoo country, but stop trying to fool us. If he really believes what he says, it may be time for him to give up the England cricket captaincy.

Boycott believes Root needs to be more honest with his squad, both publicly and privately, if they’re going to turn around their horror performances from the first three games.

The facts are staring us all in the face, except Joe doesn’t want to see it, Boycott wrote.

England to no avail. Our bowling is ordinary. The catching, particularly by wicketkeeper Buttler, was poor.

Joe’s captaincy lacks imagination. His team’s selection and decision making was astounding.

'That's not fair!' Poor Joe hit AGAIN!

Boycott suggested Roots messages are not getting through to his players and so the time has come to hear a different voice in the dressing room after 59 Tests as captain.

England are beaten not because Australia is a brilliant team, but because we have been poor in all departments, Boycott wrote.

It is every cricketer’s dream to be England captain and Joe has had 59 Test matches to mold and stamp his authority on this set of players.

He has had 13 Tests against Australia with just two wins and nine losses.

No one would want to give up the captaincy, but it’s not about Joe – it’s about guys performing better.

At the end of this series, the question must be asked: Would England benefit from a change of captain?

That’s not me trying to hurt Joe or just be controversial. We all love Joe. It’s impossible not to like him, but before the squad left the UK, Joe said players and captains are defined by Ashes series, especially in Australia.

So far we’ve been awful on this series and if Joe believes what he’s said, it’s time someone else got a chance to try and excite the players.

Captains accept the accolades when their team wins, so they have to accept some blame or criticism when they lose. And let’s face it – we didn’t just lose, we were crushed.

Scroll down for more in Ashes Daily!

Embarrassing Day 3 England collapse

CALL LEGENDS MCG HERO TO BE DISABLED

Australias Ashes hero Scott Boland could be dropped for the fourth Test despite taking seven wickets on debut against England at the MCG.

That is the view of Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin, who backed a fit Josh Hazlewood into being chosen over Boland for the Sydney Test.

Hazlewood played in the first Test in Brisbane before injury sidelined him for the next two games in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Jyhe Richardson and Michael Neser replaced Hazlewood (rib) and Pat Cummins (Covid close contact) in Adelaide.

But that duo stopped hurting, as Boland handed over his baggy green at the MCG when Cummins returned.

Boland tore through the English batsmen in their unlucky second innings and the pacesetter finished Tuesday with an incredible 6-7 score.

Scott Boland from Australia on Tuesday.

But Haddin believes theres no room for complacency in the Test match cricket and said that Australia must pick their strongest line-up.

That means the Aussies would return to their first test pace attack of Cummins, Hazlewoods, Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green.

I think you still have to pick your best bowlers and if those three (Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc) fit, then they get picked, Haddin said of Fox Cricket.

We’ve seen in the second test, Richardson was excellent, Neser was excellent,

Richardson came in and got 5fer, Boland got 6fer on this wicket, but if those three are available, you still pick your best team.

What it does show is that it has created some depth and that is a credit to the staff and selectors.

Langer hits back at critics

Ponting told cricket.com.au that the Boxing Day Test may be the last Boland ever plays.

It’s dizzying to think. He’s almost 33, he just took 6-7. Hoff (Hazlewood) should come back, Jhyes probably in the pecking order before him too, Ponting said.

If Hoffs isn’t available, I think you should go back to Jhye. In the pecking order of things, he was selected for Adelaide ahead of Boland. I think that’s the fair thing to do.

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds was not convinced the selectors would ignore such a performance from Boland.

They have a really interesting situation because Hazlewood comes in again, hell is fit for the next test again, Symonds said.

So you can’t really drop a guy who has 6-7, you wouldn’t have thought.

The Sydney test begins on January 5.

Stokes powerless to stop Starc's PEACH

CUMMINS WARNS EVEN MORE AS RETAIN AUSTRALI AS

Skipper Pat Cummins said the way his team tore England apart on Tuesday to retain the Ashes showed the strength of Australian cricket – and warned that they were just getting started.

The Australian offense destroyed tourists England for 68 in their second innings of the third Test, with Scott Boland taking an incredible 6-7 from four overs on his debut.

It tied the record for fastest haul of five wickets, in 19 balls, and came after Jhye Richardson – a late substitute for injured regular Josh Hazlewood – took five wickets in the second Test in Adelaide.

A great sign of the power of Australian cricket. We were really confident Scotty would do a great job. Maybe not six to seven! said Cummins.

Outside of the actual results, there were so many other positives — a few debutants, a strong squad.

Embarrassing Day 3 England collapse

These three wins really feel like we’re gearing up for years to come and beyond.

Along with Boland, wicket-keeper Alex Carey also made his debut in this series, ahead of Tim Paine, who retired as captain and player in the weeks before the Ashes due to a lewd texting scandal.

Sear Michael Neser also played his first match, in Adelaide, and performed admirably when Cummins was ruled out at the last minute as being in close contact with a Covid case.

Cummins said Australia’s recent victory at the Twenty20 World Cup had given them the confidence that we are there with the best teams in the world.

We went into the series with confidence. It obviously wasn’t ideal to lose Painey, but once we knew that would be the case, we knew we had our job to do and a lot of really confident players around it, Cummins said.

I just feel like it’s building, we’ve got a great squad of 15 or 20 guys that we’re working with and I think we have options for all over the world.