Dan Lanning is already winning fights vs. Mario Cristobal





Dan Lanning and Mario Cristobal were both hoping to land Tosh Lupoi, but the new Oregon football coach beat the old one. Oregon football fans hope that Dan Lanning will succeed in Eugene, despite not exactly being their best option for the head coach job after Mario Cristobal left. But taking over a program that was suddenly abandoned by a coach who handled the situation terribly will get a lot of support from the fan base. Lanning could be the savior of the program after Cristobal left it in an interesting place. He led the Ducks to a 10-3 season and an Alamo Bowl berth before fleeing to Miami. It’s safe to say Cristobal isn’t a much-loved figure in the state of Oregon if you’re a Duck fan. He’s not quite on Willie Taggart’s level of hate, but he’s close. So if Lanning outdoes Cristobal in any way, you can bet Oregon fans will be jumping for joy. Well, that first small win was won for Lanning over Cristobal. In fact, Oregon’s new football coach and Cristobal were both looking for the same assistant coach and Lanning won the battle. Tosh Lupoi was a top target for Cristobal and his new Miami staff, but Lanning wanted him too and the Jaguars’ defense line chose Eugene as his next home. Grinch Angry Grin Insert GIF. Cristobal may have more experience as a head coach and his program in Miami is intriguing, but Lanning and Lupoi worked together in Alabama in 2015 before the former left for Georgia with Kirby Smart. Lupoi has spent some time in the NFL but will now serve as Oregon’s next defensive coordinator. Sorry, Mario, but this looks like karma.

