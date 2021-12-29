The winner takes it all: I feel like a celebrity now, says Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist | Ahmedabad News





Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist Bhavina Patel now finds himself in a completely different space. The fame that accompanies a medal-winning achievement, the congratulations awarded to a winning athlete in a country starved of international success and the way people have taken to para sports after her medal have made the para table tennis player stand out. himself a celebrity.

“My medal at the Paralympics has completely changed people’s perspective on para sports,” she told TOI. She says she’s had success before, too, but it went largely unnoticed. “There were very few who knew me before my performance in Tokyo. But after I won the medal, the respect I received made me realize how much hard work you put in as a player,” she adds.

Her success in Tokyo has created a lot of fame, she says. “Government and civil society organizations have started pitching. Now the performance of ready athletes at tournaments is regularly featured,” she says.

She also wants the government to identify, educate, and support grassroots athletes. “Starting sports as a career is an expensive affair. You have to invest a lot of money to become an international-level athlete.” For now, the Ahmedabad player, who has been credited with the platform brought to her by Blind Peoples Association, which is committed to empowering people with disabilities, is focusing on training ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Elavenil Valarivan: That Elavenil Valarivan made it to the Olympics based on her performance is a creditable achievement in itself. The Tamil Nadu-born Ahmedabad-based shooter, who made her first Olympic appearance, finished 16th in the qualifying round. Failure to make the final was a disappointment compounded by failure to qualify for the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event. However, Elavenil is counting on the experience she gained during the event to improve her game.

Yastika Bhatia: Vadodara girl Yastika Bhatia made her international debut for India this year. The 21-year-old was selected to play against Australia in all three formats of the game. She toured Australia playing three one-day internationals, two T20Is and one Test. She scored a match-winning 64 in the third ODI at Mackay and added solidity to India’s middle-order batting. Yastika captained the Baroda Under-23 team and also played for the India A team that won the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Womens Emerging Asia Cup.

Axar Patel: Nearly 7 years after playing his first ODI for India, Axar Patel made his test debut in Chennai in February. He took 7 wickets in the match, including a five-front in England’s second innings. He took another 20 in the next two Tests when hapless English players found him hard to read. He took 9 wickets against New Zealand in the series of two Tests to finish the year with 36 wickets in five Tests. He also made 179 runs at 29.83 to prove his usefulness as an all-rounder.

Maana Patel: Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel reached the Olympics through the universality quota. She failed to win her heat and failed to break her personal best. However, she called the race a good learning experience for the future. How she builds on her Olympic debut will be followed with great interest.

Ankita Raina: Ankita Raina started the year well. The Ahmedabad-born tennis star qualified for the Australian Open doubles, but lost her match in the opening round. The disappointing exit was followed by a victorious doubles, where she won the WTA Phillip Island trophy. She became the first Indian woman after Sania Mirza to come off the track on the WTA circuit. This was followed by first-round doubles appearances at the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. The crowning moment came when she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. But she and partner Sania, after standing on the brink of victory in their opening round match, faltered and left.

Chetan Sakaria: The left arm Saurashtra pacer lost his younger brother in a Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in January but overcame the tragedy and had a good tournament. He was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction and had an impressive 14 wickets in the season. He took another personal blow when his father died of Covid in May. Undeterred, Chetan went ahead and made his debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on July 23. He took two wickets in the match and then played two T20Is against SL on that tour. facebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

