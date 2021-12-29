NHL postpones Red-Wings-Islanders game, nine others





Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders at the UBS Arena was postponed by the NHL due to concerns over COVID-19.

Nine other games were postponed due to attendance restrictions in cities across Canada: the Pittsburgh Penguins in Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets in Calgary Flames, each scheduled for Friday; the Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs on January 3; the Washington Capitals in Montreal Canadiens on January 4; Toronto in Montreal on January 6; the Buffalo Sabers in Montreal and Seattle Kraken in Winnipeg on January 8; and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Montreal and the Minnesota Wild in Winnipeg on January 10. Makeup dates for those games have not been announced. Also, a game between the Boston Bruins and Canadiens, scheduled for January 12 in Montreal, will be played that day in Boston. A make-up date for Boston to play in Montreal will be announced. Of the 80 NHL games postponed this season, one has been made up (the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 6 in a game scheduled for Nov. 16), and one has been rescheduled ( the New Jersey Devils) York Rangers will host the Islanders on March 17 in a game scheduled for November 28. The NHL resumed play Tuesday after the holiday with three games: the Canadiens at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Vegas Golden Knights at the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes at the San Jose Sharks. The Islanders will play at home against the Sabers next Thursday. The Red Wings then play at home against the Capitals on Friday. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed on Sunday to allow teams to have a taxi squad with up to six players who can be added to the roster to minimize the chance of further delays or teams having to play with limited lineups.

