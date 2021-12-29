Pucovski excited about return to cricket





Will Pucovski has detailed his frustrating battle with a concussion, but the Victorian batter remains on track for a quiet return to cricket in January. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since he suffered his 10th concussion during training in October. A blow to the head in the nets cost the young Australian striker any chance of getting involved with the Ashes this summer. Pucovski impressed with 62 on his test debut against India in January, but a shoulder injury and more concussion have limited his promising international career to just one appearance. In a candid discussion during a BBL commentary, Pucovski explained that he wasn’t afraid of short-pitch bowling. “What can confuse me sometimes is you get a big storyline about ‘he can’t play the short ball,'” Pucovski told Seven Network. “In every (Sheffield) Shield game I play, as soon as I get to 10 or 15, it’s the short ball plan because I’ve obviously had this history. “I’ve been quite successful against it, I played a lot of cricket. “I’m pretty sure how I’m going to handle it. “I just find it more frustrating when I get hit, I often get symptoms. “That’s what I think hits me the most because I sit there and go, ‘I’d just love to get hit and I keep hitting’.” Pucovski will be lining up at Victorian Premier Cricket in Melbourne in the coming weeks to build enough momentum ahead of Shield cricket’s return after the BBL ends on January 28. “I can’t wait to get myself out of the net,” he said. “It will be good to get some competition action and get back into it.” In 24 first-class matches, Pucovski averaged 53.41 with six centuries and a top score of 255 not out.

