Sports
Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic addresses social media absence: pain and trauma
Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic has announced on Instagram that she will be taking a break from social media as she goes through a rough patch in her life.
Jelena is known to regularly contribute to mental health on social media and communicate with fans about the importance of mental health check-ins.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Jelena Dokic Claims Her Dad Was Abusive
I’m sure you all have noticed that I have been absent from social media for a while, she began her explanation to fans, the post started.
Thank you for all your messages of concern and care for me. I really appreciate it.
I am going through a very difficult period in my life right now and a huge change and I just need some time to recover, heal and process the pain and trauma I am going through.
I know many of you have written to me and I have not replied but just know I see your posts and I appreciate them very much but I am not currently in the right space to reply and communicate with all of you as I usually do do and I’m so sorry.
The same goes for posting, so I’ll stay off Instagram for a while. I know so many of you look forward to my posts and find so much inspiration in them and I’m so sorry I can’t offer that to you now, the 38-year-old continued.
And to those who told me in person and stopped me on the street to tell me how much I and my posts inspire you. Thank you. Please know that I love you all and I am very grateful for all your support and love.
To my friends and the people around me who know what I’m going through. Thanks for all your love and care. Don’t know what I would do without you and you know who you are.
I’ll come back and I’ll come back stronger than ever, even if it doesn’t feel like it now, but I’ll be back. I always am and I know the sun will shine again. Thank you for your understanding, wrote Jelena.
I’ll be back and I’ll come back stronger than ever, even if it doesn’t feel like it now
The post on Instagram comes after she was absent from the platform for more than a month.
This isn’t the author’s first time talking about her past struggles with mental health.
In 2017 the tennis coach told 7NEWS she was dealing with depression and nearly killed herself after suffering trauma, allegedly because of her father and former tennis coach Damir Dokic.
Jelena’s alleged physical and emotional abuse ruined her career and that she was unable to reach her full potential in the game.
This emotional interview can be viewed in the video player above.
If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
For more information about depression, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or talk to your primary care physician, local health professional, or someone you trust.
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/australian-tennis-legend-jelena-dokic-addresses-absence-from-social-media-pain-and-trauma-c-5115160
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]