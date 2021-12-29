Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic addresses social media absence: pain and trauma

Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic has announced on Instagram that she will be taking a break from social media as she goes through a rough patch in her life.

Jelena is known to regularly contribute to mental health on social media and communicate with fans about the importance of mental health check-ins.

I’m sure you all have noticed that I have been absent from social media for a while, she began her explanation to fans, the post started.

Thank you for all your messages of concern and care for me. I really appreciate it.

I am going through a very difficult period in my life right now and a huge change and I just need some time to recover, heal and process the pain and trauma I am going through.

I know many of you have written to me and I have not replied but just know I see your posts and I appreciate them very much but I am not currently in the right space to reply and communicate with all of you as I usually do do and I’m so sorry.

The same goes for posting, so I’ll stay off Instagram for a while. I know so many of you look forward to my posts and find so much inspiration in them and I’m so sorry I can’t offer that to you now, the 38-year-old continued.

And to those who told me in person and stopped me on the street to tell me how much I and my posts inspire you. Thank you. Please know that I love you all and I am very grateful for all your support and love.

To my friends and the people around me who know what I’m going through. Thanks for all your love and care. Don’t know what I would do without you and you know who you are.

I’ll come back and I’ll come back stronger than ever, even if it doesn’t feel like it now, but I’ll be back. I always am and I know the sun will shine again. Thank you for your understanding, wrote Jelena.

The post on Instagram comes after she was absent from the platform for more than a month.

This isn’t the author’s first time talking about her past struggles with mental health.

In 2017 the tennis coach told 7NEWS she was dealing with depression and nearly killed herself after suffering trauma, allegedly because of her father and former tennis coach Damir Dokic.

Jelena’s alleged physical and emotional abuse ruined her career and that she was unable to reach her full potential in the game.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

For more information about depression, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or talk to your primary care physician, local health professional, or someone you trust.