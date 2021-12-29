Cricket supporters post hilarious memes mocking England after Ashe’s humiliation

England hit rock bottom in Australia overnight, and cricket fans haven’t missed the chance to mock the demise of the tourists Down Under.

The visitors slumped to a humiliating defeat on day three of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, won a pitiful 68 as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead and saved the Ashes in spectacular fashion.

Joe Root’s squad resumed play 31 for four and needed 51 runs to avoid an inning loss. Instead, the last six fell for just 22 runs as debutant Scott Boland took a barely credible six wickets for seven runs.

England’s tally of 68 runs was their lowest score in Australia since 1904, highlighting the gap in quality between the tourists and the world’s best Test sides.

And cricket fans have taken to social media to mock England with a variety of creative memes like Root and Co rolling out of the Melbourne carnage.

Twitter user @wheelswordsmith pointed out that English players spent more days in quarantine after flying to Australia than they did playing cricket before losing the urn to their big rivals.

He wrote: ‘Spending 14 days in quarantine to lose the ashes in 12 is very funny’.

Meanwhile, nine of England’s batting lineup failed to register a double-digit total, while four players – Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson – all scored ducks.

In fact, England have scored 54 ducks in Test cricket this calendar year, a record equal to total.

With that in mind, @GregBaum tweeted a photo of the ‘England team’ – simply consisting of a group of ducks.

Broadcasters now have the latest technology at their disposal to present information to viewers, but there’s nothing like an old-fashioned wagon wheel to highlight a batsman’s performance.

Luckily @harish_pareek07 managed to set one up for all 11 England players in Melbourne – a straight line from the crease to the pavilion.

One fan used the Pink Panther to showcase England’s reliance on Root, who has scored 1,178 runs more this calendar year than any other English player, while another fan mocked the famous newspaper article following England’s first-ever defeat to Australia, and the date changed to December 28, 2021.

England’s demise in Melbourne marks a huge step back from the team that raced to victory in the 2010-11 Ashes series. Andrew Strauss’ side went on to become the No. 1 in the world, with players like Alistair Cook and Jonathan Trott dominating the test form.

Root used to be on the fringes of that squad, but now he’s surrounded by players of vastly inferior quality. A meme depicted the English skipper sitting alone at a table where he was once surrounded by Cook, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior and Ian Bell.

To further emphasize England’s horrific performance, a meme demonstrated how Australian Marcus Harris scored more runs (76) and kept in the fold for more balls (189) in the second innings than the entire England team (68 runs out of 166 balls).

Another Twitter user took a screenshot of the viral clip of a young Michael Owen scoring repeatedly past a teenage goalkeeper, changing the familiar caption from “well done, he’s 13” to “well done, they’re 13 on average.”

In the end, it’s the traveling Barmy Army that will scratch their heads the most Down Under.

A cricket page saved the minds of Melbourne fans with a meme of Come Fly With Me’s Peter and Judith, who – as English supporters can attest – have had ‘the holiday from hell’.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and his Ashes winners toast their emphatic victory over England on Tuesday with beers on the MCG pitch.

Cummins said Ashes’ resounding win on his part was ‘what dreams are made of’, as he celebrated a famous triumph less than five weeks after getting the job.

Britain’s total capitulation was described as “despondent” by The Sydney Morning Herald, as the local press pressured the sad tourists.

The Australian skipper was quick to share the team’s celebrations with his 847,000 Instagram followers when he posted a photo of them toasting to success on the MCG pitch.

She also rubbed salt in England’s wound by playing another game of cricket against their kids on the pitch after they thrashed Joe Root’s side.

Speaking after his side beat their rivals by an innings and 14 runs in Melbourne, Cummins said: “Winning early on day three doesn’t happen at the MCG. It’s a fantastic result.

“It’s what dreams are made of, how we played. It’s the first Ashes win for a lot of guys and it doesn’t just feel like a 3-0 win, it feels like we’re really gearing up for the years to come.

“It hasn’t quite touched me yet, but when I think about what it means, I think more about what it means for us as a player group. This really confirms that we are a very good, strong cricket club.”