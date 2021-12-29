NHL: Minnesota Wild D Jonas Brodin Enters COVID Protocol





The Minnesota Wild went unscathed through the chaos of the pre-Christmas COVID outbreak sweeping its way through the NHL. Well, until now. Announced by the team on Tuesday morning, defender Jonas Brodin will not practice as he is on the COVID protocol list. Update: Jonas Brodin is not practicing today (NHL COVID-19 Protocol). Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) 28 Dec 2021 If there was one player that most Wild fans agreed on to be the main cog in the machine created by head coach Dean Evason, it would be Brodin. The invaluable two-way star has been able to create attack from the back while taking every puck in sight away from oncoming attackers. He’s been impeccable and the main reason this whole thing works for the Wild. Most teams don’t have just one player on the COVID list, so this can lead to more players being added all the time. And this, of course, is just days before they play their first game since December 20, and it just happens to be the Winter Classic on January 1. The only way Brodin can act is if he has two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. Thankfully, the NHL has reintroduced Taxi Squads with new rules such as not allowing them to stay for more than 20 consecutive days to help ease the burden of COVID on the NHL and potentially stop postponing a lot of games. We were just hoping everyone would be healthy, but we can also be a little selfish and find that this sucks for our favorite hockey team and what it could mean for their upcoming games (if they happen). they are already technically in a losing streak of four games due to their run of postponed games, so it’s not the best feeling. And with one of their top players likely to be out of the lineup for some time to come, the odds of the streak continuing are up a little bit. After the Winter Classic they will go to Canada to compete against the Ottawa Senators on January 3rd and then go to the TD Garden to see the Boston Bruins on Jan. 6.

