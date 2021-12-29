No Big Three would be disastrous for Australian Open – Kyrgios





Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying on Wednesday it would be a disaster if the Big Three were missing. Swiss ace Roger Federer has already pulled out as he recovers from a knee injury and Nadals’ plans are unclear after contracting COVID-19. Djokovic is on the entry list for the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts in less than three weeks, but has declined to confirm whether he has been vaccinated, raising doubts as to whether he will show up. The dominant Big Three have won 20 Grand Slam titles each and Kyrgios said tennis still needs them, starting in Melbourne next month. I honestly don’t know the current situation of Novaks with anything related to COVID or what he has to play, the colorful Kyrgios told the Melbourne Age newspaper. ALSO READ – Naomi Osaka arrives in Australia for the first Grand Slam of 2022 I hope he had a good Christmas and I hope he can play in the sport as long as possible because I have expressed before that I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic should be (playing). If all three are not there, it is a disaster. It is an absolute disaster for the fans and the people who enjoy tennis. Yes it is clearly a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to push through and make an impact but as a whole we need them to be a part of the sport. Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, contributed to the misery of the Australian Open. said late Tuesday that he would miss the event with a wrist injury. Meanwhile, Russian No. 5 Andrey Rublev and Canada Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov are also recovering from the coronavirus and casting a shadow over their preparations. The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 17. Australian Kyrgios, who has slipped to 93 in the world, has not played since the Laver Cup at the end of September, due to a knee injury, and said he was looking forward to performing for his home fans again. My knee is something that has been hindering my career for a while, it’s just something I cleaned up last year and it feels good, he told the paper. I want to enjoy, I want to be happy, and that’s it. He plans to kick-start his 2022 campaign at the Melbourne Summer Set event from January 4.

