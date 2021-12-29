Sports
Packers Film Study: How Green Bay coped with Cleveland’s pass rush
Despite injuries ravaging the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line, the team continues to find ways to keep Aaron Rodgers afloat. Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns was a prime example of this.
Rodgers had another MVP performance over Christmas, throwing for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not only did he avoid a single looting, but he was only under pressure on nine of his 34 dropbacks according to Pro Football Focus (subscription required).
That kind of protection is impressive against any opponent, but to do it against a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Myles Garrett without David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner or Josh Myers is even more incredible.
Head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich have done a phenomenal job finding ways to protect their superstar quarterback. Let’s take a look at some of the ways they neutralized the Clevelands pass rush on Saturday.
One of the simpler ways the Packers kept Clevelands pass rushers sharp was by mixing up the snap counts. It’s hard to show that in a film study piece, but there was at least one example that popped up to show how it affected the Browns.
At a third down early in Saturday’s game, the Packers snapped the ball almost immediately after drafting. If you look at the game below, you can see that Porter Gustin is not even placed before the ball is snapped.
Hard to see on film, but Packers did a great job mixing up snap counts to keep Cleveland’s pass rush from stalling.
Look at 94 on the left side of the screen. Wasn’t even set up for the snap. pic.twitter.com/yAQlAQTSY0
Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) 28 Dec 2021
Teams can sometimes rely too much on the same snap cadence in the NFL. This allows defenses to stall and time the number of snaps, resulting in some catastrophic moves for the attack.
Moving up the snap counts puts defensive players at risk of being sidelined and playing a little sharper. Any kind of perk helps protect passes, especially when you’re playing with as many backups as the Packers have worked.
Another way the Packers could avoid pressure was to come up with quick throws and get the ball out of Rodgers’ hands as quickly as possible. Rodgers has averaged this season 2.60 seconds between the snap and his throw. When throwing out a clean bag on Saturday, it only took Rodgers 2.02 seconds to get the ball out.
Despite the misconception, teams can still produce explosive play when they try to get the ball out quickly. One of the Green Bays’ greatest plays against the Browns came on a three-step drop from Rodgers.
Facing a single-high safety look, Davante Adams was matched in press coverage. Seeing the matchup, Rodgers took just three steps before getting the ball out when Adams went deep.
You can still generate explosive plays while getting the ball out quickly.
Cover 1 pre-snap look with Davante targeted press coverage.
Difficult to generate pass rush on a 3 step drop. pic.twitter.com/GchSzmhYEO
Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) 28 Dec 2021
If Rodgers had held the ball a little longer, the Browns would probably have been fired, given the push they could generate at the scrimmage. Instead, Rodgers hit Adams with a perfect pass for a huge game.
Not surprisingly, one of the Packers’ biggest priorities on offense was to stop Myles Garrett, one of the best pass-rushers in the league. Even going into the weekend with a groin injury, Garrett would have a big impact on the game if Green Bay wasn’t planned for him.
Chipping Garrett with a tight end like Josiah Deguara or Dominique Dafney was a natural option, and something the Packers had been doing against Nick Bosa and TJ Watt for the past few weeks this season.
Green Bay ended up chipping Garrett a lot less often than you expected, but Deguara made a nice block-on-a-chip when called up. Deguara may not be a Pro Bowl tight end, but he has really developed into a solid blocker since Robert Tonyan crashed with a torn ACL.
Sophomore Offensive Guard Jon Runyan Jr. deserves some credit for helping Garrett. Yosh Nijman had his hands full for most of the game keeping the All-Pro defense down, but there were times when Runyan was available to help slow Garrett down.
With offensive linemen starting to bounce back from injuries for the Packers, Runyan has likely kept his starting role. He didn’t allow any pressure on Saturday, and has only allowed one over his last three games.
Even Aaron Jones running back played a key role in keeping his quarterback upright. Jones has rightly earned a reputation as a reliable back-in-pass protection, willingly sacrificing himself against blitz players. Saturday was another good example of this.
Allowing zero sacks in a game against a solid defense like Cleveland is a testament to the coaches and players for executing their game plan to perfection. It’s unclear when (or if) Bakhtiari, Turner or Myers will return, so it will continue to take all 11 players on the field to keep giving Rodgers a clean sack.
