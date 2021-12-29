Australia vs England, cricket news, UK response, Boxing Day test, Joe Root, Chris Silverwood, impact on MCG loss

The post-mortem Ashes in England has been swift and brutal as a nation tried to come to terms with one of its biggest embarrassments against Australia.

The Joe Roots men were thrown out for a paltry 68 on Tuesday when they slid to an inning loss in the third Test in Melbourne to hand Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was the latest in a string of dismal attempts with the bat that England have not once reached 300 in six innings in Australia.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain wrote for the Daily mail that the time has come for English cricket to take a good look at itself and someone must lose their job because of the result.

This Ashes has been a special mess and England have not given themselves the best chance of being successful. Their Test cricket has been a mess all year, he wrote.

This seems worse than the two 5-0’s and 4-0 of the last 15 years as it has been going on for a while and the point has clearly come for English cricket to take a good, long and hard look at itself.

Daily Emails Paul Newman also believes that heads should be rolling, including that of Joe Root, about what he described as the most miserable of all Ashes graduates from England.

Root must return to the ranks for his own good after his third failed attempt to win the Ashes and the lack of viable alternatives to captaincy should not be a reason for him to continue, he wrote.

Someone will have to step up, even if it means England beating Chris Cowdrey and picking someone from outside the squad.

He added that England supremo Chris Silverwood must also leave.

Meanwhile, former England batter Mark Ramprakash blamed the breakdown on a system that has favored white-ball cricket.

Talk about BT SportRamprakash said the ECB got what they deserved this series.

Because from 2015, they gave full priority to the cue ball, he said. Everything is geared towards that. Our best players went to that one-day team.

He added: County cricket is not a place that helps to develop test references because of the style of cricket.

I did some work with Middlesex, all the players were worried that a 120km/h medium pacer would hit them on the knee and they would get LBW.

The Guardian journalist Jonathan Liew summed up the public reaction to the Ashes defeat: BT sport, say there is justified anger.

There is real and justified anger out there, people in this country really care about Test cricket, he said.

It is clear that the ECB has not shown enough respect for what people consider to be the ultimate form of the game.

They have failed this team twice, first by not giving them enough time to prepare, and then by not creating infrastructure in the game that will push players currently on the team and create competition for places.

I think the public is thinking, what’s the point of this team? Why should we spend our time and money on it?

ENGLAND MUST HIT THE RESET BUTTON AFTER AS DEBACLE

Former England bowler Steve Harmison said the test team must hit the reset button as an investigative investigation began into their humiliating Ashes capitulation in Australia.

Harmison, who was part of the England team that won the Ashes domestically in 2005, said the embarrassment could be a moment of reckoning for some in the England line-up.

A major investigation is coming, he told BT Sport. Many things will be blamed, people’s careers are at stake. He added: If you look at the history of the Ashes in Australia, the only teams that have gone there and done something meaningful are the teams that made it to the first innings.

Last night they (Australia) bowled brilliantly but that’s shameful, I’m sorry, no fight. There was nothing there.

England’s reigning world champions in the 50-over, white-ball format have endured a chastisement in Test cricket, losing their series in India and tasting defeat at home to New Zealand.

Harmison said it would be short-sighted to just look at the roles of head coach Chris Silverwood and Root, who has personally had a good year at the bat.

He was critical of the selection policies of the England and Wales Cricket Boards (ECBs), saying there was no continuity in decision-making, meaning players were not aware of their role in the party.

Right now England’s red ball (Test) team is in a much worse shape than what the white ball team was in 2015, when we left the World Cup with our tails between our legs, he said.

And we pressed the reset button and I think we should. Harmison said it was crucial to strike the right balance between red and white ball cricket and that it was vital to find batsmen with the ability to bat for long periods. I think we have to look at everything we do with the red ball and that comes from the top all the way down to under-19 red ball cricket and try to make sure it gets better and better and better, he added.

SILVERWOOD UNDER FIRE

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain both believe Silverwood should be sacked after the bleak tour ends.

I see no situation where Silverwood will survive this tour. All the responsibility rests with him because that’s the way Giles set things up, Atherton told Sky Sports.

Hussain added: When England abolished the rotation policy at the beginning of the year, Athers said we can judge Silverwood by the results at the end of the year. Well, England have lost nine friendlies, their worst year ever.

Those results speak for themselves, so I think he’s incredibly vulnerable.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew said he would be surprised if Root stayed on as captain, while the skipper himself told the BBC you can’t look too far into the future.

Agnew, himself a former England Test bowler, said Englands domestic structure was not fit for purpose.

The (first-class) County Championship has been marginalized to the fringes of the season for the convenience of playing more limited-overs cricket, he wrote.

The ability to produce a solid defense has given way to a desire to hit ramps, scoops and towering sixes.

The message from the authorities is that the shortest formats are the only interesting or exciting versions of cricket.