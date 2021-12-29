Nick Kyrgios accepts Sydney Tennis Classic wildcard for Australian Open





Nick Kyrgios’ path to the Australian Open looks set, with the Aussie accepting a wild card entry for a warm-up event in Sydney, while the Melbourne Grand Slam braces for a plethora of star missions. Most important points: Kyrgios has been training in Canberra and Sydney since his last Grand Slam appearance in August

A string of top international names have withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open, including Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Serena Williams Novak Djokovic, the world number one, has yet to confirm his participation in the AO after he refused to disclose his vaccination status Kyrgios, now ranked 93rd in the world after a quiet 2021 season in which he played just 15 games, will compete in the Sydney Tennis Classic from January 10. It will be the last hit by the former world No. 13 ahead of the Australian Open, which will continue despite the current wave of COVID-19 across the country and the proposed vaccine exemption for some of the top international players. Eighteen of the world’s top 24 women, including world number one Ashleigh Barty, will be gearing up for the Open at the Sydney Tennis Classic, as will Australian men’s number one Alex de Minaur. Local duo Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis, as well as in-form Western Australian Storm Sanders, have received wildcards for the Adelaide International from January 2. “I’ve been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I’m feeling good after a long game break,” said Kyrgios, who will start the year as Australia’s sixth man. “I’m looking forward to the final goal for the AO, thanks to Tennis Australia for the chance to play.” Injuries and an unwillingness to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to the mercury talent slipping down the rankings. Loading But his box office position at Melbourne Park next month will be as crucial as ever, given the uncertainty surrounding the status of the sport’s biggest names. Topping the list is Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a 21st men’s grand slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown. The 34-year-old has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed by Tennis Australia and the Victorian Department of Health. Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose whether or not he has been vaccinated, citing privacy concerns. The Serb will head his country at the ATP Cup from January 1 in Sydney, with Tennis Australia this week denying claims in the European press that he has withdrawn. Defeated 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem withdrew from the Australian Open on Tuesday due to a wrist injury, joining 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer (knee) on the high-profile injury list. Fellow 20-time title winner Rafael Nadal, current world number five Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov (14) have contracted the coronavirus and may be questionable participants. Among the women, Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu will not be in Melbourne, while Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open winner Emma Raducanu have also contracted the coronavirus, putting their participation in doubt. MONKEY / ABC Sports

