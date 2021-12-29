Wisconsin, Providence Set For Fiserv Forum Hockey Tournament Final

The Christmas break ended early Tuesday for four college hockey teams at Fiserv Forum, and sometimes it turned out that there were two weeks of rest.

But Wisconsin bounced back in extra time after letting a two-goal lead slip into the nightcap, and 16th-ranked Providence found its feet after a slow start in the early game, so those two advanced to Wednesday night’s championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face -Off.

The event marks the return of regular-season Division I hockey to Milwaukee after 19 years and the first tournament for the facility built for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The crowd on opening night filled half the bottom bowl, and while that was much less than the heyday of the old Badger Hockey Showdown at Bradley Center, by the end of the night most fans were happy except for a handful of Yale. donors who made themselves known on one side of the arena.

We were a little cautious at the end of the game, got extra time and of course it’s exciting to win in extra time, Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said after the Badgers took a 3-2 win over Yale. The fans and everyone watching probably loved college hockey. Like me.

The location was great; for the first two games played in this building, the ice was exceptional; the atmosphere was really really good. The turnout was probably a bit cheated because of the weather and other things going on, but the fans were excited, they were in the game, so were really happy with the whole first night of the tournament.

Wisconsin (6-12-1) will meet 16th-ranked Providence (15-7) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM for the championship. Yale (3-8) takes on Bowling Green (8-8-3) in the game for third place on 4. Providence withdrew from Bowling Green, 6-2, in the opener.

Wisconsin 3, Yale 2 (overtime)

Brock Caufield fired an open shot from the right circle past Yale goalkeeper Nathan Reid 2:02 into the five minute overtime period to give the Badgers a win they nearly gave away.

The guys stuck together, said Caufield, a Stevens Point senior and Badgers’ top scorer. We had our ups and downs in the game so it was really good to get the win and get out of here and get ready for tomorrow.

Zach Urdahl, an Eau Claire freshman, broke a goalless draw midway through the second period when he got a pass from Caden Brown on the blue line, skated in and fired the puck past Yale goalkeeper Nathan Reid, a Madison resident.

It was just a sigh of relief, Urdahl said. It’s been a long time since the first came, so it was just a monkey-of-the-back, sort of a sigh of relief. I’m just looking to keep going and build on that.

Mathieu De St. Phalle made it 2-0 early in the third inning when he took a pass as he skated over the goal from right to left and buried the puck past Reid. But Yale scored two goals in less than five minutes when Teddy Wooding bounced a puck over Jared Moes’ shoulder at 8:25 a.m. and Henry Wagner scored a rebound at 1:01 p.m.

We talk about being resilient and going through adversity, and that was a prime example of that, Caufield said. It was just some great jumps, but I think we stuck with it and didn’t put our heads down.

Yale had a shot at winning in the final 30 seconds of regulation when the Badgers lost the puck to Moe. But Moe stood the challenge as he had in a remarkable 20-second stretch in the first period, as he cleared six shots and finished with 19 saves.

Bang, bang, bang, puck kept bouncing all over the place, Granato said. He was sharp. That put our team down, put him down. Then both goals, they bounced two or three times and went right at them and went in. So he played really well,

Providence 6, Bowling Green 2

Junior Jamie Engelbert broke a tie late in the second period and added a deflection and a power play rebound goal in the third as the Friars pulled away.

We had a slew of penalties and our penalty kill did a great job of limiting them, said Providence assistant coach Ron Rolston, who was a substitute for head coach Nate Leaman.

Leaman and top scorer Brett Berard, along with director of hockey operations Theresa Feaster, are in Canada for the World Junior Championships, although their game against Switzerland was canceled on Tuesday due to positive COVID tests for two Team USA members.

I didn’t think our guys were getting their legs until the third period it seemed to us, Rolston said. The first half of the first period I think our guys were just more of the emotion of being excited to be in a tournament, and then I think the break started to get to them a little bit. It looked like this in the second, and then towards the third we started to get some guys moving their feet a bit more and that was a chance for us to score some goals and try to get a lead.

Goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber, who entered the NCAA Division I top 20 in save percentage and goals-to-average, made 32 saves for the Friars, who were defeated 34-25.