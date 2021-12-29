Next-gen student athletes inspired by Team Hong Kong’s spectacular triumphs in 2021

[sponsored] As one of Hong Kong’s most successful years in sport, punctuated by Siobhan Haughey’s double world record, draws to a close, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) student athletes set goals for the coming year.

Long jumper Chun Hei Chan has set several smaller goals to improve his personal best bit by bit to keep himself motivated until he reaches the 8.2 meters needed to qualify for the Olympics. Table tennis player Pedrey Ng is looking forward to more international competitions, as well as making the most of student life as classes return to face-to-face mode. With the support of HKUST, they believe they can make their dreams come true and strive to bring Hong Kong a medal from Paris.

< class=""> Pedrey represented Hong Kong at the 14th National Games, competing in women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Pedrey Ng started playing table tennis in elementary school. Shed has always loved sports but never considered becoming a full-time athlete until she was tapped to become a potential athlete for the Hong Kong Youth Table Tennis team. In July 2021, Pedrey was signed up as an Elite Athlete and a member of the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team.

After scoring high on the International Baccalaureate exams, she considered going abroad for college but ultimately decided to stay so she could play for the Hong Kong team. HKUST’s Student Athletes Admissions Scheme (SAAS) offered her an attractive scholarship and academic flexibility, such as reschedule exams so she could attend foreign competitions, and reduce her study load by extending her four-year degree to eight years. She is now a freshman major in Risk Management and Business Intelligence with a strong interest in computer science.

< class=""> Pedrey with the HKUST Table Tennis Team. Photo: delivered.

Chun Hei Chan is a third year marketing student and long jumper, currently fourth in Hong Kong. He hopes to become a full-time athlete after graduation.

The balance between school and sport is not easy. Most student athletes drop out of high school when school becomes more challenging. However, Hei does not regret the decision to move on. I chose my path myself, so I can’t say, Oh, I’m tired and give up on one of them, he says. Since I chose the path to become a student athlete. I have a responsibility to do my best in both.

< class=""> A full-time elite athlete, Pedrey joins other young players and trains every day at the Hong Kong Sports Institute. Photo: delivered.

You have to do it, because if you want to achieve something that others can’t, you have to sacrifice something, says Pedrey, who often stays up late at night for study because she works out up to eight hours a day.

For example, it is not always possible to separate study and sport and they would not want to. For Pedrey, there is a huge connection between school and sports. There’s no point in just studying what comes on the exam, the real benefits come from going the extra mile. To broaden her approach, she started taking computer science classes at university, giving students the flexibility to go beyond their own major. You have to educate yourself beyond the reach, she says.

< class=""> Hei has participated in many interschool, local and regional competitions since high school. Photo: delivered.

Hei adds that he often finds himself applying the things he learns in school to his education and vice versa. While marketing and long jump may seem worlds apart at first, he approaches both with an equally steadfast and persistent mindset.

Choosing a university that gives athletes the opportunity to build their careers is therefore crucial. Faculty support and flexible academic plans offered by HKUST have greatly helped Pedrey and Hei achieve their career goals both on and off the field.

< class=""> As a business student, Hei joined an interdisciplinary team project that explored sustainability challenges in Thailand and explored viable solutions to overcome those challenges. Photo: delivered.

However, Hei acknowledges that sports careers don’t last long. At the moment, he puts all his energy into sports and puts academic pursuits in the background. Nevertheless, he has already completed several internships sought through university in preparation for life after the sport. I have to make plans for when I retire, he says. For now, however, sport remains a priority. You can study at any time in your life, but as you get older, your body won’t let you, he says as he works towards his next goal of breaking 7.3 meters.

Hong Kong’s Olympic success in Tokyo 2020 has only added oil to Pedreys and Heis’s ambitions. We screamed when they won the award, says Pedrey, speaking of when the women’s table tennis team took Hong Kong’s first medal in the sport. Like most of Hong Kong, Pedrey and her friends at the Hong Kong Sports Institute spent much of August in front of their fencing cheering all Hong Kong athletes from fencing to karate.

< class=""> Hei represented Hong Kong at the 2nd National Youth Games in Shanxi. Photo: delivered.



One of Pedrey’s idols is Hong Kong table tennis player Minnie Soo, who won bronze in Tokyo. Pedrey says she admires her determination and discipline. Everyone trains a lot. What makes you better is the mindset, explains Pedrey.

If one athlete trains for six hours a day with a clear goal in mind versus another athlete who simply follows the instructions of the coaches, what they get out of those six hours is completely different. That’s how you become better than others, she says.

His goal is to become the first athlete in Hong Kong to reach the Olympic final. There are others who have qualified and participated, but none have made it far in the competition. Representing Hong Kong makes me happy, but I want to do more than that, Hei says. He dreams of competing in front of a home crowd one day and hopes that athletics will become more popular in the city.

Although the Paris Olympics will not take place for two years, preparations are already underway. Pedrey’s parents have already promised to fly to Paris to watch her compete and Hei is getting closer and closer to qualifying for the games with every personal best he beats. These student athletes have their sights set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris and they have no intention of coming home empty-handed.

