Shami joins 200 club as India turns screw on S Africa





PRETORIA, Dec. 28 (Reuters) – Indian sailor Mohammed Shami claimed his 200th test wicket, completing figures of 5-44 when host nation South Africa was knocked out for 197 on Tuesday’s third day of the first Test. India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the end, a 146 lead that already looks impressive for the home side on a Centurion Park wicket that will get harder to beat. First-innings centurion KL Rahul (five not out) and night watchman Shardul Thakur (four) will resume on the fourth day, trying to move quickly to a score that allows India to declare and have enough time to outplay the home side again . Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Mayank Agarwal (four) was the lone wicket to fall in India’s second innings when he left debutant marco Jansen to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Eighteen wickets fell on the third day after being unable to play on Monday due to rain. Shami led the Indian attack with an excellent bowling show and took all the help from the favorable circumstances. “Test match cricket is not rocket science. It was crucial to understand the conditions… it had rained a bit and I just wanted to get to the right length,” Shami told reporters. “As he comes through the ranks, no bowler thinks about this (getting 200 wickets). They just dream of playing for India. It’s all about hard work… if you do the work, the results will follow. “ His catch included the wicket of South Africa’s top scorer Temba Bavuma, who had reached 52 when he advanced to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Bavuma put up 72 for the fifth wicket with De Kock (34) before the latter tried to lead a Thakur (2-51) delivery through the trench but only managed to play on his own stumps. It was a key moment in the game that reversed momentum in India’s favor and exposed the South African lower order. All Indian sailors were among the wickets, Jasprit Bumrah (2-16) weighed in despite rolling his ankle and forced to leave the field. He returned late to take the last wicket. “Bumrah’s okay,” Shami said. “He came back and took a wicket. Ankle injuries are always painful, but hopefully he’ll be fine.” Seamer Lungi Ngidi had previously taken 6-71 as South Africa made light work of India’s bowling after the visitors resumed at 272 for three. Ngidi, who scored a career best of 6-39 on his debut against India in Centurion in 2018, helped South Africa to the last seven wickets for the addition of just 55 runs in 15.3 overs. “The first session tomorrow will be crucial,” said Bavuma. “The intensity we brought out with the ball today is what we need. Hopefully there is an achievable target for the batters to go after. “If we can’t chase it, then we have to find a way to make it super difficult for the Indian bowlers.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Nick Said. Additional Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bangalore, Edited by Ed Osmond Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

