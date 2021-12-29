Sports
Music City Bowl 2021: Tennessee Football vs. Purdue: 5 things to know
TransPerfect Music City Bowl Officialswere determined to make the college football game, which has become a Nashville holiday tradition, bigger and better than ever. And they believe the Tennessee vs. Purdue fits the bill.
The bowl was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but returns with Tennessee (7-5) and much excitement surrounding the work of freshman Vols coach Josh Heupel taking on Purdue (8-4) and coach Jeff Brohm, who was in the mix for the Vols’ back job in 2017.
Kicking off on Thursday at Nissan Stadium is at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Here are five things to know about the 2021 Music City Bowl:
More than $350 million economic impact
The bowl has produced $352 million in economic impact on Nashville since its founding in 1998.
From 2016-19 it had an average annual impact on the local economy of $18.9 million.
In the last scale, with Mississippi State and Louisville in 2019, the economic impact was $16.7. That included 14,221 occupied hotel rooms.
BROHM AND HIP:Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Nearly Was Tennessee’s Josh Heupel Years Ago | Estes
THE PLAYOFFS:How the Music City Bowl Could Be Part of the College Football Playoff
who is watching
In total, 1,162,197 fans have attended the Music City Bowl since its inception. That’s an average attendance of 52,827 per year for 22 games.
The biggest crowd was 69,143, who turned up in 2010 to watch North Carolina beat Tennessee 30-27 in double overtime. The smallest was 40,519 in 2005 when Virginia defeated Minnesota 34-31.
Purdue played in the 2018 Music City Bowl, which drew 59,024 fans. The Boilermakers lost to Auburn 63-14.
A total of 95 million national television viewers watched the match.
The next big thing
The Music City Bowl has been a springboard for many players and coaches who have had successful college and professional careers.
Eli Manning came as a backup in the 2000 game against West Virginia and helped Ole Miss score 22 unanswered points. The Hokies held out for a 49-38 win, but Manning had a breakout season the following year and the rest is history.
Auburn won the 2003 bowla before going undefeated in 2004. The 2003 team consisted of the trio Jason Campbell (Music City Bowl MVP) along with running backs Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams.
Two-time national team coach Dabo Swinney earned his first bowl win when he led Clemson to a 21-13 win over Kentucky in the 2009 Music City Bowl.
Louisville freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson had his breakout game in the 2015 bowl against Texas A&M. The following year, Jackson won the Heisman Trophy. His 226 rushing yards and 453 total yards are bowling records.
Have a nice payday
The Music City Bowl financial payout for participating teams is $6.2 million. That ranks sixth out of 36 bowls outside of the College Football Playoffs.
Since its inception, the Music City Bowl has contributed $34 million in financial payouts.
The payout has increased significantly since the first year of the bowl, when it reached $750,000 in 1998 when Alabama and Virginia Tech played at Vanderbilt Stadium while Nissan Stadium (then Adelphia Coliseum) was still under construction.
The payout increased to $912,012 in 2003, to $1.1 million in 2004, to $2.8 million in 2015, to $5.7 million in 2018, and to $6.2 million in 2020.
What’s in a name?
The Music City Bowl has had multiple sponsorship names over the years.
It started as the American General Music City Bowl. The name changed to the HomePoint.com Music City Bowl in 1999 when the home furnishing website took over the title sponsor.
For the next two years, the game was without a title sponsor and was known simply as the Music City Bowl.
In 2002 it became Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl and in 2004 it changed to Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl Presented by Bridgestone until 2009.
The longest-lasting name was the 2010-2019 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
TransPerfect became the title sponsor in 2020.
Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.
