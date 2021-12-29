Cold snap creates perfect pond for hockey in Vanier Park

Article content
All it took was a Vince Guaraldi jazz piano in the background, otherwise Tuesday was a perfect day to skate on a pond in Vanier Park.
However, City of Vancouver says it will stay off the ice.
With the dazzling white North Shore mountains and the city skyline below as a backdrop, a dozen skaters with sticks and a puck played gleaming under a brilliant blue sky and a far-from-Arctic outflow temperature of -3C.
For the nets, Don Rempel made small wooden boxes on Monday, only 50 centimeters wide and three centimeters high, so no elevations anchored by two spikes pushed into the ice at the back.
Rempel brought shovels, skates, sticks, and other gear and supplies on his Bullitt cargo bike.
There’s a lot of beer in there, hot chocolate, brownies, down jackets, everything you need, he said, dressed in a blue Canucks sweater. Were basically equipped to stay all day.
His wife, Daniela Bordignon, dressed in a white Team Canada jersey, was patrolling the right wing. The last time it was cold enough for a pickup game at Vanier Park was 2017, and not being much of a skater, the Vancouver native felt like she was missing out on the fun.
It was inspiring, so for my 50th birthday in 2017, I decided I would learn to play hockey, she said, and enrolled in an adult learning program at Richmond Oval. When this (thick ice) happens, it’s a gem. It’s the best ice rink in the world I think. I mean, look at the view.
And given what the past year has offered, playing some shinny is a safe way to be outside, have fun, get some exercise and forget about everything for a bit, Bordignon said.
It’s certainly a great way to close out 2021.
The hockey group was a loose collection of beer league players who had been aware of the weather and the thickness of the ice over the past four or five days. There were other skaters, including a father-son hockey duo on their own patch of ice; dozens of spectators stop to watch and take photos, muttering about the joy of a Hallmark-esque moment; a cross-country skier sliding past.
The city of Vancouver, meanwhile, has cordoned off Trout Lake and put up signs reading Danger Closed Do Not Enter on Tuesday after skaters enjoyed the ice the day before.
Although it’s been very cold, and the rims around some of Vancouver’s lakes and ponds seem thick enough, it’s not safe, city spokeswoman Jeannine Guerette said. Do not attempt to go on the ice, or allow your pet to go on the ice, at Trout Lake, Lost Lagoon, Jericho Ponds or any other body of water.
If you fall through the ice, call for help and grab the ice, kick hard and push your belly on the ice and once you’re out, roll like a log instead of walking to shore.
If you can’t get out, hang out on the ice and keep yelling until help arrives, Guerette said, adding to keep your dog on a leash.
Ben Roberts received a message Monday night that the ice was looking slippery and thick and, after missing the cold snap of 2017, he jumped at his chance.
Trout Lake is a lot bigger, he said when he heard of the closure there. We have a few spots, there you can see the pylons that need some maintenance, but a smaller amount of water freezes better.
You know, he added with a smile, it’s almost better to ask for forgiveness in these situations than permission.
