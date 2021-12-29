Qatar solidifies its position as a global sports hub

Mutaz Barshim displays the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics in the high jump at a welcome ceremony in Doha.

Doha: In 2021, Qatar continued its position as the sports leader in the Middle East. It proved itself as the capital of Arab and international sports by hosting many tournaments and events confirming its worldwide position. This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there were further achievements and successes on all sports fields.

Qatar successfully hosted the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Qatar, which was first held under the governing body of world football from November 30 to December 18.

Amir ZH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the closing ceremony of the tournaments at Al Bayt Stadium and handed Algeria the cup after their eventual win over Tunisia.



Players of the Qatar national team celebrate during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

The Qatari National Team finished in third place after beating Egypt 5-4 in penalties, which was held at 974 Stadium. Akram Afif, the star of the Qatari team, won the bronze ball as the third best player of the tournament, which enjoyed unparalleled success and came as a rehearsal for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar also hosted the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit for the first time.



Red Bulls Max Verstappen at the Losail International Circuit during the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix on November 20, 2021.

Qatari’s most prominent achievements in 2021 were those of the medalists of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Qatari athletes took two gold medals and a bronze medal. Fares Ibrahim won the gold medal in the 96 kg weightlifting competition after lifting 402 kg. The second gold medal went to Mutaz Barshim in the high jump competition after reaching a height of 2.37 meters to win the gold with Italian Gianmarco Tamberi. Ahmed Tejan and Sherif Younis took bronze in the beach volleyball competition, the first Arab medal in a non-individual game in the history of the Olympics.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Abdulrahman Abdulqadir also won the bronze for the F34 men’s shot put event. He had won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has won the National Olympic Committees (NOC) Breakthrough Award by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC). QOC Chairman HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani received the award at the 2021 ANOC Awards, held on the sidelines of the ANOC General Assembly in Crete, Greece.

At the World Weightlifting Championships to be held in Uzbekistan, weightlifter Fares Ibrahim won two medals (gold and silver) in the 96 kg weight competition in December. Fares won the gold medal in the netter lift after lifting 222 kg. The silver medal was won in the group with a total weight of 394 kg (222 kg for the nitro and 172 kg for the snatch).

The Olympic football team qualified for the AFC U-23 Cup final to be hosted in Uzbekistan next year, with a 1-1 draw with Syria at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Doha also hosted the CAF Super Cup match between Egyptian club Al-Ahly and Morocco’s Raja Club. Al Ahly won the Cup after beating Raja 6-5 in penalties.

As part of the preparations for the World Cup, the official countdown clock for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar was unveiled on November 21 during a special celebration in Doha Corniche, a year before the start of the tournament.

The swim team won the age group competitions at the 28th GCC Aquatics Championships held in Doha from August 19 to 22, collecting 52 medals (30 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze).

The team also won 30 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze, and took first place in the 16-18 age category in the first Arab Championship for age groups in the short course (25 meters), which was held in the UAE from October 24 to 27.

Also, in October, the Qatar Swimming Association hosted the third round of the 2021 Swimming World Cup in the short course (25 meters) at Hamad Water Sports Complex. It lasted three days with the participation of the world’s most prominent swimmers.

In handball, Al Duhail Club won the 23rd Asian Men’s Handball Championship Champions League in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in June, beating Kuwait 27/24 in the final.

Qatar successfully hosted the Men’s and Women’s Padel Championship (Qatar 2021) for the first time in November with 16 teams, including Qatar.

Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) hosted the first main round of the 2021 Qatar Classic Squash Championship. The federation also hosted the Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Tennis Championship, one of the 250 point ATP tours, and Qatar Total Womens Tennis , one of the WTA Tours at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

In motorsport, Losail International Circuit hosted the Qatar Grand Prix from March 26 to 28, and the Doha Grand Prix from April 2 to 4. Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah won the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies after claiming the 30th Abu Dhabi desert rally.

Qatars Khalid Al Mohannadi also won the European Championship, the first round of the World Aquabike Championships in Poland. After finishing fourth in the second round, Al Mohannadi retained the junior category lead in the Aquabike World Championships.

The Qatari Championships continue, with Qatari cyclist Saeed Al Sulaiti winning the Spanish CIV Open (SSP) 600 season after taking first place in the sixth and final round, held over two days at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Yousef Al Darwish of Qatar finished sixth in the open category and third in the Yamaha R6 Cup.

Qatar Billiard and Snooker Federation hosted three major tournaments in September, starting with the Asian Snooker Championship with over 100 players from 30 countries. It has also hosted the Six-Ball World Snooker Championship and the Gulf Combined Billiards and Snooker Championship.

Qatar’s national futsal team qualified for the first time in the finals of the 2022 World Cup to be held for Russia from August 26 to September 11 next year.

At the club level, Al-Arabi Volleyball Club finished second in the Asian Mens Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

Qatar Equestrian posted a lot of performance after many Qatari horses won the most prominent races held in Europe in 2021.

In addition to hosting more than 50 local races, most notably His Highness The Amir Sword Festival, Qatar Equestrian Federation also hosted His Highness The Amir Sword Festival for show jumping.

In golf, Qatari players participated in regional and continental tournaments, most notably Ali Al Shahrani who won the Qatar Open Championship.

Aspire Zone Foundation was also able to strengthen its leadership in global sport through its three members, Aspetar, Aspire Academy and Aspire Logistics.

As part of Qatar’s pioneering efforts on the sports grounds, Doha hosted the Judo World Masters Championship from January 11-13, featuring the best 36 players from the world’s top-ranked players in each weight with 400 athletes participating, including 215 males. and 185 women representing 70 countries.

Qatar will also host the 2023 Judo World Masters Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics.

In June, the Qatari Taekwondo team won four medals at the 24th Asian Championship, held in Beirut, with 334 male and female players from 17 countries.

Qatari shooter Rashid Saleh Hamad also took bronze in the mixed skeet competition in February as part of the 2021 Arab Shooting Championship, which was hosted in Egypt. In March, Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah also claimed the bronze medal for the men’s skeet event in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in New Delhi. The Qatari shooting team earned the silver medal in the team skeet event.

Qatar hosted the 2021 Fencing Grand Prix, won by American Gerek Meinhardt. Russia’s Inna Derglazova won the women’s title.

The Qatar Table Tennis Association also hosted the inaugural edition of the combined Middle East Championship, in conjunction with the World Table Tennis Association (WTT), at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

Doha also hosted the World Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Olympic Table Tennis Qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Qatar finished second in the Arab Table Tennis Championship in Jordan, after the players of the Qatari national team took home 19 medals in team, singles and doubles, including four golds to take second place in the overall standings.

Doha hosted the second edition of the WTT Star Contender Championship and the 25th Asian Table Tennis Championship for Men and Women, a qualifier for the World Championships in China 2022.

Doha hosted the West Asian Rugby Championship, where the Qatari men’s team finished third. Qatar, UAE, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Syria participated. Qatar finished second in the women’s championship. Doha also hosted the final Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Cricket World Cup (Australia). Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the Maldives took part.