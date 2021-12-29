Sports
Auburn tips SEC slate with LSU in top 20 showdown
AUBURN, Ala. “This will be as good as it gets all year round.”
So is the head coach of Auburn Bruce Pearl signed off from his Zoom press conference Monday. He was referring to his team’s SEC opener Wednesday night against LSU.
How good is the matchup? Auburn, ranked number 11 in the latest AP poll, comes in winners eight in a row. LSU, ranked number 16, is one of five teams yet to lose this season. Both teams are in the top 10 on the NET with LSU at number 3 and Auburn at number 10.
Defensively, both teams are elite. Auburn ranks 10th in defensive efficiency and has only allowed one team to score more than 70 points this season. LSU tops the nation in defensive efficiency, keeping opponents at 54.1 points per game.
“What makes them so good defensively is that they have a lot of height and great athletes,” said Pearl. “They press over 94 feet, they do a lot of trapping. Deflections, strips and rips, really active hands, great ball pressure. The other thing they do is unlike almost every team in the country, they swap everything. is very effective, especially if you have big, tall guards.”
Offensively, Auburn has scored 70 or more points in each of his last seven games and is averaging 80.3 points per game at home this season. Led by the backcourt trio of Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper and KD Johnson, the SEC Tigers lead in fewest turnovers per game (10.7) and second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49).
So when Pearl says the matchup between Auburn (11-1) and LSU (12-0) will be as good as it gets, he’s not wrong. The winner has a head start in the race for the SEC champion.
The two sides will touch down at Auburn Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com, and the game will also air on ESPN2 with Richard Cross and Joe Small on the call.
PLAYER TO WATCH: WENDELL GREEN JR.
sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. registered his second career double-double with 13 points and career-high 10 rebounds in Auburn’s 71-58 win over Murray State last week. It was his fourth straight game in double figures. Green was 4 out of 7 from the field, and his half-court shot to beat the shot clock in the second half made ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays. He is third on the team in scoring (11.8 points per game) and leads the team with 57 assists.
WITHIN THE SERIES: LSU
LSU leads the all-time series with Auburn, 87-70, winning the final game between the two sides a 104-80 win in Baton Rouge last February. However, Auburn has won four of its last six encounters to come on Wednesday night, including a 91-90 overtime thriller on February 8, 2020, where J’Von McCormick took a winning shot.
Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 11-7 all-time against LSU.
FAMILY TIES
Jabari Smith is one of the best freshmen in the country, with an average team-best 16.2 points per game. His father, Jabari Smith Sr., played two seasons with LSU from 1998 to 2000, where he averaged 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He was also a two-time All-SEC roster in 1999 (Third Team) and 2000 (Second Team).
Smith Sr. was selected 45th by the Sacramento Kings in the 2000 NBA Draft. He also played for the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
AUTLIVE CANCER SHIRTS FOR SALE
The annual AUTLIVE Cancer game is on February 12, 2022, against Texas A&M, but this year’s AUTLIVE t-shirts will be on sale at Auburn Arena Wednesday night. The Bruce Pearl Family Foundation and volunteers will sell the shirts at the Scholarship Entrance while the team shop will sell shirts at the main entrance. Shirts are also available for purchase at AUTLIVE.com.
Sources
2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/12/28/mens-basketball-auburn-tips-off-sec-slate-with-lsu-in-top-20-showdown.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]