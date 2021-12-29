Auburn tips SEC slate with LSU in top 20 showdown

AUBURN, Ala. “This will be as good as it gets all year round.”

So is the head coach of Auburn Bruce Pearl signed off from his Zoom press conference Monday. He was referring to his team’s SEC opener Wednesday night against LSU.

How good is the matchup? Auburn, ranked number 11 in the latest AP poll, comes in winners eight in a row. LSU, ranked number 16, is one of five teams yet to lose this season. Both teams are in the top 10 on the NET with LSU at number 3 and Auburn at number 10.

Defensively, both teams are elite. Auburn ranks 10th in defensive efficiency and has only allowed one team to score more than 70 points this season. LSU tops the nation in defensive efficiency, keeping opponents at 54.1 points per game.

“What makes them so good defensively is that they have a lot of height and great athletes,” said Pearl. “They press over 94 feet, they do a lot of trapping. Deflections, strips and rips, really active hands, great ball pressure. The other thing they do is unlike almost every team in the country, they swap everything. is very effective, especially if you have big, tall guards.”

Offensively, Auburn has scored 70 or more points in each of his last seven games and is averaging 80.3 points per game at home this season. Led by the backcourt trio of Wendell Green Jr. , Zep Jasper and KD Johnson , the SEC Tigers lead in fewest turnovers per game (10.7) and second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49).

So when Pearl says the matchup between Auburn (11-1) and LSU (12-0) will be as good as it gets, he’s not wrong. The winner has a head start in the race for the SEC champion.

The two sides will touch down at Auburn Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com, and the game will also air on ESPN2 with Richard Cross and Joe Small on the call.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WENDELL GREEN JR.

sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. registered his second career double-double with 13 points and career-high 10 rebounds in Auburn’s 71-58 win over Murray State last week. It was his fourth straight game in double figures. Green was 4 out of 7 from the field, and his half-court shot to beat the shot clock in the second half made ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays. He is third on the team in scoring (11.8 points per game) and leads the team with 57 assists.

WITHIN THE SERIES: LSU

LSU leads the all-time series with Auburn, 87-70, winning the final game between the two sides a 104-80 win in Baton Rouge last February. However, Auburn has won four of its last six encounters to come on Wednesday night, including a 91-90 overtime thriller on February 8, 2020, where J’Von McCormick took a winning shot.

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 11-7 all-time against LSU.

FAMILY TIES

Jabari Smith is one of the best freshmen in the country, with an average team-best 16.2 points per game. His father, Jabari Smith Sr., played two seasons with LSU from 1998 to 2000, where he averaged 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He was also a two-time All-SEC roster in 1999 (Third Team) and 2000 (Second Team).

Smith Sr. was selected 45th by the Sacramento Kings in the 2000 NBA Draft. He also played for the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

