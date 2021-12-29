Premier League Responds to Mohammed Siraj Pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIIIUUUU’ Party | Cricket

Indian pacesetter Mohammed Siraj channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday as he broke into the legendary footballer’s celebrations during Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Siraj brought out the famous SIIIUUUU celebrations by sacking South African Rassie van der Dussen for 27.

When Siraj’s celebration went viral, the Premier League responded, confirming the celebration via a tweet. “The SIIIUUUU celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa,” it said.

Siraj, who opened the bowling for India with Bumrah for Mohammed Shami in the innings, took 1/45 in 15.1 over. The extra ball he threw was to complete Jasprit Bumrahs after the fast bowler rolled over his ankle and was pushed off the ground.

After Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took the first three wickets, reducing South Africa to 30/3, Siraj joined in and got Van der Dussen out of the second slip where Ajinkya Rahane completed the catch.

South Africa was eliminated for 197 to give India a 130-run lead in the first innings. Temba Bavuma scored the highest score for the hosts by half a century, scoring 52 from 103 balls using 10 fours, allowing South Africa to avoid the follow-on.

Quinton de Kock backed him with 34, but once the partnership was broken, South Africa couldn’t afford much more. Kagiso Rabada contributed with 25, but there was not much of the rest.