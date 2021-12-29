Most Common Players on ESPN Fantasy Football Finalists





Even a bad game from his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, in Week 16, didn’t stop Cooper Kupp’s fantasy managers from advancing to their leagues’ championship games. For clarity’s sake, let’s first specify that that refers to a large number of his managers going to their finals, rather than all of them (something that would be statistically impossible), but Kupp’s 21.3 PPR fantasy points last week didn’t prove anything. a barrier to its teams in 48% of ESPN’s competitions. That’s his league-leading – and by a huge margin of 10% – percentage as far as the list of players you’ll most likely find in fantasy teams that progressed to their leagues’ championships. That Kupp scored 21.3 points despite Stafford scoring 6.68 fantasy points himself, not to mention Stafford only completed 56.8% of his passing attempts, speaks volumes about the extraordinary efforts of the wide receiver. 2021. Kupp’s 391.4 PPR fantasy points this season is the 13th most by any player for 16 weeks in NFL history and the most among wide receivers, already equaling Antonio Brown’s (2014) record with 12 games over 20 points, and he is now 17 receptions shy of Michael Thomas’ single season record (2019) and 230 receiving yards less than Calvin Johnson’s single season record (2012) with two games left. 2 Related With Kupp also making up 48% of ESPN finalists, Kupp joins a list of just nine players who can claim a threshold of at least 40% in the past six seasons (the ones we have data for). Alvin Kamara (48.3%, 2017), Christian McCaffrey (48.1% in 2019) and James Conner (46.9%, 2018) are the only others to reach more than 42%. Kupp’s margin at No. 2 Mark Andrews (38%) is also the largest in any of those seasons, underscoring his status as the MVP of fantasy football (at least until now). Aside from Kupp’s historic season, the unpredictability of player availability, mainly due to the COVID-19 virus and the recent Omicron variant, is arguably the biggest story of the fantasy football playoffs. The numbers on the ESPN finalists confirm that, from the top 13 players/defenders on the list, the group missed five games, illustrating that reaching the playoffs was just as important to advancing to the finals as it was. Have the players who brought you there available for your Week 15 and 16 lineups. Of the 27 players who are on a finalist’s roster in at least 25% of ESPN competitions, 16 players also made up the list of 18 who were on at least 50% of the playoff teams two weeks ago. Seven of those 16, by the way, were outside the top 100 total PPR fantasy point scorers from weeks 15-16, and those seven missed a combined four games in that span. Below are the 33 players who are on lists of finalists in at least 24% of the ESPN 10 team standard PPR competitions:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/insider/story/_/id/32953337/most-common-players-espn-fantasy-football-finalists-kupp-andrews-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos