Statham Takes Sixth Te Anau Tennis Invitational Win





Robyn Edie / Stuff Te Anau Tennis Invitational 2021 overall winner Rubin Statham, from Auckland, in action during the final.

Rubin Statham has won the 2021 Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational. It was Statham’s sixth invitational win, beating Finn Tearney 6-1 7-5 in a match described as a dogfight. Statham came in strong in the first set, but Tearney built momentum in the second set. The win came after a tough week for Statham, who said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms after receiving his Covid-19 booster shot last week. READ MORE:

Robyn Edie / Stuff Finn Tearney, from Wellington, will face overall winner Rubin Statham, from Auckland, in the final of the 2021 Te Anau Tennis Invitational. But like the rest of the tournament, he saw the experience as training for his upcoming Australian tour. It was really challenging there with my immune system, but realistically, if you play 35 tournaments a year, you never feel perfect. Statham, New Zealand’s most successful Davis Cup player (with 32 wins), is lobbying for the Kiwi team’s next Davis Cup game against Uruguay in March, which will be played in Te Anau. It’s a magical place and our best players play their best tennis here, Statham said. This was due to the large public standing behind the players, a great facility and conditions suitable for Kiwi players, he said. With only a breath of wind and a hint of cloud, Wednesday was a good tennis day in Te Anau for the second and final day of the tournament. Canterbury’s Connor Heap defeated first timer and 18-year-old Corban Crawther 6-3 6-2 to take third place. South American Francisco Mendieta and Rob Reynolds of Hawke’s Bay started the day well with the playoffs for fifth and sixth place, with the latter taking a hard-fought fifth place 6-2 6-3. The schedule was rearranged after Alex Klintcharov retired with an injury on Tuesday and instead of a seventh and eighth play-off, fans were treated to an exhibition game between local favorites Sky Lovill and Tim Willans. Coach Danny Belson was extremely proud to see his “protégé” Willans on the field. Fresh from his successful isolation, Willans traveled direct from Queenstown Airport to Te Anau to make it to the match and arrived to cheers from fans as he walked onto the pitch. In between games, Belson said the tournament, and the auction adjacent to it, subsidized coaching for up to 90 young Southlanders between the ages of five and 14 a year. Tournament organizer Greg Sheppard said about 450 people attended the two-day event. We’re very happy because it’s been a tough year to even get it off the ground, he said, referring to Covid-19 restrictions.

