



It was after midnight, in the middle of a November week, and Neil Lodin, the founder of MYHockey Ranking, sat hunched over a computer in his sparsely furnished home office, feeding the beast. The results of more than 10,000 youth hockey games had come in this weekend and were awaiting approval. Lodin had to remove duplicates, resolve complaints and watch for statistical anomalies. Above all, he had to rank teams. Lodin, 54, toiled in suburban Indianapolis. His son, Ian Lodin, 27, spent hours preparing the website from his apartment 360 miles away in Pittsburgh. They worked in silence, save for the clatter of their keyboards, to update their weekly rankings of about 13,000 traveling youth hockey teams in age groups from 9 to 18.

Wednesday at dawn, crowds of youth hockey coaches, parents and players would be online, eager to see what the Lodins would serve.

There are people across the country talking about them or their kids getting up on Wednesday mornings and checking the rankings, said Neil Lodin, a former computer programmer who created the algorithm that powers his site. MYHockey Rankings that are now as much a part of North American youth hockey as hot chocolate and hand warmers are being called a save by coaches who depend on them to help them plan games against teams of roughly the same talent level. Scouts use it to identify teams to watch. Opponents, including a blogger who mentioned MYHockey Rankings the worst youth hockey website ever, complain that the rankings feed the sport’s parent-driven culture and emphasize the winning player development. These rankings are as close to biblical as you can get on a youth hockey scale, said Sean Green, who coaches a squirt team (9- and 10-year-olds) for the Allegheny Badgers outside of Pittsburgh. Still, he said, the rankings can be destructive. Development should be the key, but the problem is that once rankings get involved, development goes out the window.

MYHockey Rankings, according to Lodins, attracts 340,000 unique visitors and 10 million page views per month when the season is underway, and daily traffic rises to 500,000 page views as new rankings are released each week. I think it’s fun to watch, said Darren Palaszewski, who coaches a team of 12-year-old girls in a Buffalo suburb of Amherst, NY. It’s the only thing there is quantitative to see where you are. Aesthetically speaking, MYHockey Rankings is disappointing. The interface is clunky and boring. But the site has a range of stats for teams in its database, all won by the Lodins or generated by thousands of coaches and parents who voluntarily provide information to keep their teams informed. The site contains information on a total of 24,000 teams, including high school, junior and university squads. Over the course of the hockey season, as more games are played and scores are cleared, the Lodins expect to have enough data to assign a ranking to approximately 18,000 teams. Visitors can find teams’ win-loss records, their schedules, how many goals they have scored or conceded during the season, and the expected goal difference of each game they play against an opponent in the system. But most people come for the rankings, which for many has come to define a team worth having, for better or for worse.

A search for the right competition Neil Lodin insists this wasn’t what he wanted to achieve 18 years ago when he began analyzing the data of teams in a handful of Midwestern states. In 2003, as Lodin puts it, Ian Lodin was playing squirt hockey in suburban Indianapolis on a team that regularly outrun opponents, thanks in part to a particularly talented player. At the request of Ian’s coach, Lodin set out to find a way to identify suitable competition within driving distance. It wasn’t about being the best, Lodin said. It was about figuring out who would give us competitive games. He compiled a list of every travel team in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan in his sons’ age group. He then spent weeks recording scores he found by combing each team’s websites. One of the things I started to do was see who was playing who and try to say, okay, we played against that team and we beat them by five, and they lost by six to that other team, so that should be fine. be, said Lodin. Lodin, who grew up in Minnesota and studied math and computer science at Minnesota State University Moorhead, soon came up with a formula for ranking teams. He started sharing his calculations on online youth hockey forums. By 2006, he had received so many requests to apply his formula to other teams in the Midwest that he launched MYHockey Rankings. (The curious amalgam of capital letters is a nod to his initiative’s original name: Midwest Youth Hockey Rankings.)

The site is funded by ads and memberships that provide privileges such as the ability to add rosters and player stats. Individual memberships sell for $30 per year, while youth hockey club memberships range from $69 to $299 per year. Lodin left computer programming in 2012 to work full-time on the site, and Ian Lodin joined him as director of business development four years ago. Most of Neil Lodin’s time is now spent helping run an offshoot company, MYHockey Tournaments, which hosts tournaments in 19 cities across the United States and promises to bring together the best-fitting league. He declined to disclose financial figures for either company.

How the ranking works The Lodins algorithm calculates each team’s average goal difference and the strength of the scheme and assigns a numerical rating that comes out to 99.99. The ratings of closely spaced teams are usually separated by hundredths of a percentage point, with each percentage point equal to a difference of one goal. So a team rated at 99.99 would be expected to beat a team rated at 98.99 by a goal. For example, a match between teams with ratings of 99.99 and 99.55 would be expected to go both ways.

For a practical application, consider the peewee level, children ages 11-12, in the United States. Teams in that age group were recently ranked from 1 to 1,397, with the Chicago Reapers AAA team top at 99.99 and Ohio’s Troy Bruins B team bottom at 60.19. In theory, the Reapers would beat the Bruins by 40 goals if they ever faced each other. However, within the two extremes are groups of teams whose ratings suggest they would be competitive. There are 63 teams with a rating between 75.00 and 75.99. Of course, some games’ actual results fall outside of their projected goal difference. When that happens, the information is fed back into the system and the Lodins generate new ratings and rankings. But overall, the sites’ biggest fans and toughest critics agree that the ratings tend to be a fairly accurate barometer of most matches. Chris Collins leads the Bishop Kearney Selects, an elite program in Rochester, NY, with four teams of teens and a six-figure travel budget. As a program director trying to create schedules for four teams and pick and choose where we’re going to spend money and send our teams, it’s an extremely valuable resource to me, Collins said.

Even USA Hockey, the national sports governing body, turns to the Lodins every year for information the organization can use to award big bids for its national tournaments for 14-year-olds and older. Let’s face it, said Ken Martel, the organization’s director of player development, the site has collected a lot of really good data.

Swelling costs, neglected players At the same time, Martel said, he fears the weight given to the rankings by some coaches, parents and youth hockey associations has had a toxic impact on player development and the cost of the game. There are many stories in youth hockey circles of organizations recruiting promising players aged 11 and 12 who live hundreds of miles away in an effort to bolster their position. In extreme cases, they end up creating super teams that can only find suitable opponents by traveling great distances to other super teams. You have teams, because of this ranking, that won’t play teams in their area, Martel said. They drive past six teams or get on a plane, God forbid. You just made hockey more expensive.

Hockey is already the most expensive youth sport, with parents spending an average of $2,583 per child annually, according to the Aspen Institutes Sports and Society Program, which issues an annual youth sports status report. Because the algorithm takes into account average goal differences, teams can beat opponents they expect to beat, but still fall in the rankings because they don’t win by a large enough margin. The reverse is also true. Consequently, some coaches put weaker players on the bench, even in lopsided wins, impairing their development. And parents have been known to criticize a coach for pulling the keeper into a tight play and turning in an empty goal that blew up the projected goal difference. For Martel, such cases suggest that things have gone too far. We shouldn’t nationally rank kids at age 9, he said. None of these anecdotes surprised the Lodins, who said they kept a list of coaches and teams notorious for trying to abuse their system. Recently, Ian caught a coach trying to sneak into the rankings the score of a match the team had won three months earlier. Both teams had agreed that the exhibition game would not count towards their rankings, but the winning coach came back as the margin of victory would have helped his teams hold their own. There are people who do crazy things, Ian said. Neil Lodin said funky things were the exception. He answered critics of the sites in general by citing a single statistic: the average profit margin of games in the system. That number has declined over time, he said. That tells me that the sport is becoming more competitive, that people know who they are playing against and that they are avoiding 11-0 matches. I think that’s good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/sports/hockey/myhockey-youth-rankings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

