Winter Weather Effects 12/28/21 – Parkways





Due to inclement weather, many parks and recreation programs in Seattle will be affected today (Tuesday, December 28). CONSEQUENCES OF THE PARK During snow events, our nearly 500 parks remain open unless otherwise noted.

The Lost Lake Trail at Seward Park is closed until the end of next week due to weather conditions.

Part of the walkway at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (from SW Snoqualmie St to SW Jacobsen Road) is currently closed as staff address maintenance issues on the trail.

The Volunteer Park Conservatory is open normal hours today.

Opening gates and bathrooms may be delayed due to staff driving on snowy roads. Some comfort stations may be closed due to frozen pipes.

Sports fields are closed for organized competitions, but are open for non-motorized winter recreation for households and small groups.

We encourage all visitors to exercise caution in our outdoor areas. Snow and ice can cause tree branches to break; please stay away from trees and avoid wooded parks. SPR FACILITIES Community centers and community center programs are closed (except for the warming shelters listed below)

The pools operate on the following schedule today: Meadowbrook Pool open 11am-4pm Madison Pool open 11am to 3:30pm Ballard Pool open from 11am to 3pm Queen Anne Pool is closed Medgar Evers Pool open from 11am to 3pm Rainier Beach Pool open 11am to 3pm Southwest swimming pool open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter holiday care, preschool and school age programs are closed

Program Public Shower is closed

Amy Yee Tennis is open today from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Classes are canceled but reservations are available and the phones are answered. GOLF COURSES: Golf courses and ranges are closed to play golf, except that the Interbay driving range is open. All lanes are open for snow activities (motorized vehicles are not allowed). We ask people to avoid areas near and around greens marked with flags. MORE INFO & HEATING SHELTERS: Response to winter weather across the city: please click here for information from the City of Seattle and the Seattle Department of Transportation on the City’s Winter Weather Response. Several community centers are open as warming shelters today, Tuesday, 12/12: International District/Chinatown Community Center:719 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104. Hours vary daily. Wednesday and Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Tuesday and Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Saturday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Magnuson ParkBuilding #406: 6344 NE 74 e St, Seattle, WA 98115. Printable park map. Tuesday 12 noon 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m.; Saturday10h 19h

6344 NE 74 St, Seattle, WA 98115. Printable park map. Tuesday 12 noon 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m.; Saturday10h 19h Northgate Community Center:10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.Open weekdays: 9am – 7pm, Saturday 10am – 7pm

Rainier Beach Community Center:8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Hours vary daily Tuesday-Thurs 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, Friday 10 AM to 7 PM, Saturday 10:30 AM to 5 PM EXPECTED SNOW INFLUENCE TOMORROW(Wednesday 29/12) Heating Centers SPR will operate 5 Warming Centers. The hours are listed below for each site. Magnuson Park Building #406: 6344 NE 74 e St, Seattle, WA 98115.Printable park map. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9am – 8pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm; Sunday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

6344 NE 74 St, Seattle, WA 98115.Printable park map. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9am – 8pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm; Sunday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Northgate Community Center : 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.Open weekdays 9am – 7pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm; Sunday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.Open weekdays 9am – 7pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm; Sunday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Rainier Beach Community Center :8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Hours vary daily Wednesday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm, Fridays from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday from 10am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm

:8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Hours vary daily Wednesday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm, Fridays from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday from 10am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm *NEW ONES* Lake City Community Center: 12531 28e Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11am to 7pm. Winter break care week 2 Camp will operate at 6 locations (Alki, Ballard, Delridge, Meadowbrook, Rainier Beach and Wedgwood).Changed hours: 9am to 4pm. The childcare telephone number is 206.684.4203. Preschool and School Care Programs: These programs are closed. Swimming pools: The pools operate on the following schedule for Wednesday: Meadowbrook Pool open 11am-4pm

Madison Pool open 11am to 3:30pm Ballard Pool open from 11am to 3pm

Queen Anne Pool is closed

Medgar Evers Pool open from 11am to 3pm

Rainier Beach Pool open 11am to 3pm

Southwest swimming pool open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lifetime Recreation, Specialized Programs, Teen Life Centers, Environmental Education Centers, Community Centers, Small Crafts Centers: These regularly scheduled programs and facilities will be closed. Walk-in programs: The following walk-in programs are open.Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test are required to enter the building. Face masks are mandatory for everyone in the building. Garfield CC, (206) 684-4788 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Basketball (gym capacity is 15) and gym (30-minute time slots) Meadowbrook CC, (206) 684-7522 9am-5pm Registered drop in Pickleball and Fitness Room (30 minute time slots) Bitterlake CC, (206) 684-7524 9:00-11:00 Drop in Pickleball, first come, first served (first 16 to show up and pass the screening) 12pm-5pm Drop-in Teen Programs (capacity is 20) Delridge CC, (206) 684-7423 11am-4pm Basketball (gym capacity is 8) IDCCC, (206) 233-0042 Walk-in table tennis from 50 years. This would be from 3-5pm. The program is free and first come, first served (first 16 to show up and pass the screening) SPR Shower Program Sports fields: Sports fields are opened for non-motorized winter recreation for households and small groups. Amy Yee Tennis Center : AYTC plans to open for court rentals at 9:30 a.m. Classes are dependent on instructors being able to travel safely to/from AYTC. Conservatory Volunteer Park The Conservatory is expected to be open.

