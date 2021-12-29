Golden Knights score six, beat Kings for break

THE ANGELS — The Vegas Golden Knights extended their road win streak to six games, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist for the Golden Knights (21-12-0) who were 6-1-0 in their last seven and played for the first time since a 4-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in December. 21. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

“They get the job done,” said Vegas striker Chandler Stephenson, who had a goal and an assist. “Everyone in the line-up is experienced and knows how to play a greasy, hard-working road game, so I think that was a bit of an emphasis tonight.”

Jonathan Snel was replaced in the second period after scoring five goals on 15 shots for the Kings (14-12-5), who hadn’t played since December 19 due to a postponement and NHL’s extended vacation break.

“We played our way in,” said Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan. “Shyness sometimes does that to you too, so we’re very proud of that. There are a lot of strong-willed guys out there and they’ve got it back. … But you don’t score six goals … seven goals I think we should tonight against that team, so the rest of the evening was all about trying to play the way we should play again.”

Video: [email protected]: Golden Knights, Kings score four quick goals

Anze Kopitar had an assist to break a tie with Wayne Gretzky for second in Kings history. Kopitar has 673 assists in 1,160 games for Los Angeles; Gretzky had 672 in 539 games. Marcel Dionne is first with 757.

Vegas led 3-1 after the first period, with all four goals being scored in a time span of 1:16. Reilly Smith had a power play goal at 9:53 of the first period, and Keegan Kolesar made it 2-0 at 10:19.

kings ahead Adrian Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 10:32. Kopitar had the secondary assist on Kempe’s team-leading 13th goal to pass Gretzky.

“I think we’ve given up too many weird rushes, especially in the first period, and that’s for everyone, forward and ‘D.’ We need to take more responsibility,” said Kempe. “The last time we played Vegas at home, we did all those details really well and were on point for 60 minutes. Tonight we weren’t really there at the beginning and it cost us a few goals.”

Marchessault made it 3-1 at 11:09 and then scored in the rebound William Karlsson‘s pass hit the post.

“Yeah, that was pretty crazy,” Golden Knights defender Ben Hutton. “I mean, not every time you watch a game or play a game there are so many goals so fast. So it was good to see some guys bury a few goals. That was nice.”

Stephenson scored on the power play for a 4-1 lead 1:21 into the second period, and Quick was replaced by Garret Sparks after Mattias Janmark made it 5-1 at 2:47.

Video: [email protected]: Stephenson buries one-timer on the Roy dish

Sparks made 11 saves to compensate for Quick, who gave up five goals for the second start in a row. Quick conceded five goals on 33 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on December 18.

“Like everyone else, he was trying to find his way, and he wouldn’t let him in six, seven and eight,” McLellan said. “‘Sparksy’ went in and did a good job.”

Trevor Moore scored shorthanded to make it 5-2 at 3:30 PM.

Marchessault scored his second goal in 1:55 of the third period to make it 6-2 for his third multi-goal game this season.

“I think he’s just always around the puck and always working hard,” Marchessault’s Stephenson said.

Alex Iafallo cut it to 6-3 at 5:50.

COMMENTS: Stephenson has scored four points (one goal, three assists) in a three-point run. It was also Stephenson’s third game in a row with an assist… Golden Knights assistant Steve Spott took over from coach Peter DeBoer, who was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Monday. … Kings forward Alex Turcotte made his NHL debut, with three shots and a minus-1 rating in 12:08 ice age. He also won 5 out of 10 face-offs. Turcotte was drafted as No. 5 in the 2019 NHL draw.