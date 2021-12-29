Sports
Golden Knights score six, beat Kings for break
THE ANGELS — The Vegas Golden Knights extended their road win streak to six games, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist for the Golden Knights (21-12-0) who were 6-1-0 in their last seven and played for the first time since a 4-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in December. 21. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.
“They get the job done,” said Vegas striker Chandler Stephenson, who had a goal and an assist. “Everyone in the line-up is experienced and knows how to play a greasy, hard-working road game, so I think that was a bit of an emphasis tonight.”
Jonathan Snel was replaced in the second period after scoring five goals on 15 shots for the Kings (14-12-5), who hadn’t played since December 19 due to a postponement and NHL’s extended vacation break.
“We played our way in,” said Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan. “Shyness sometimes does that to you too, so we’re very proud of that. There are a lot of strong-willed guys out there and they’ve got it back. … But you don’t score six goals … seven goals I think we should tonight against that team, so the rest of the evening was all about trying to play the way we should play again.”
Video: [email protected]: Golden Knights, Kings score four quick goals
Anze Kopitar had an assist to break a tie with Wayne Gretzky for second in Kings history. Kopitar has 673 assists in 1,160 games for Los Angeles; Gretzky had 672 in 539 games. Marcel Dionne is first with 757.
Vegas led 3-1 after the first period, with all four goals being scored in a time span of 1:16. Reilly Smith had a power play goal at 9:53 of the first period, and Keegan Kolesar made it 2-0 at 10:19.
kings ahead Adrian Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 10:32. Kopitar had the secondary assist on Kempe’s team-leading 13th goal to pass Gretzky.
“I think we’ve given up too many weird rushes, especially in the first period, and that’s for everyone, forward and ‘D.’ We need to take more responsibility,” said Kempe. “The last time we played Vegas at home, we did all those details really well and were on point for 60 minutes. Tonight we weren’t really there at the beginning and it cost us a few goals.”
Marchessault made it 3-1 at 11:09 and then scored in the rebound William Karlsson‘s pass hit the post.
“Yeah, that was pretty crazy,” Golden Knights defender Ben Hutton. “I mean, not every time you watch a game or play a game there are so many goals so fast. So it was good to see some guys bury a few goals. That was nice.”
Stephenson scored on the power play for a 4-1 lead 1:21 into the second period, and Quick was replaced by Garret Sparks after Mattias Janmark made it 5-1 at 2:47.
Video: [email protected]: Stephenson buries one-timer on the Roy dish
Sparks made 11 saves to compensate for Quick, who gave up five goals for the second start in a row. Quick conceded five goals on 33 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on December 18.
“Like everyone else, he was trying to find his way, and he wouldn’t let him in six, seven and eight,” McLellan said. “‘Sparksy’ went in and did a good job.”
Trevor Moore scored shorthanded to make it 5-2 at 3:30 PM.
Marchessault scored his second goal in 1:55 of the third period to make it 6-2 for his third multi-goal game this season.
“I think he’s just always around the puck and always working hard,” Marchessault’s Stephenson said.
Alex Iafallo cut it to 6-3 at 5:50.
COMMENTS: Stephenson has scored four points (one goal, three assists) in a three-point run. It was also Stephenson’s third game in a row with an assist… Golden Knights assistant Steve Spott took over from coach Peter DeBoer, who was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Monday. … Kings forward Alex Turcotte made his NHL debut, with three shots and a minus-1 rating in 12:08 ice age. He also won 5 out of 10 face-offs. Turcotte was drafted as No. 5 in the 2019 NHL draw.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/vegas-golden-knights-los-angeles-kings-game-recap/c-329231500
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]