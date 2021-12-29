History Makers at Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cups

Eoin Morgan is best known for leading England to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup glory for men, but having scored a number of runs while representing Ireland, he is the leading runs scorer in ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cups.

Focus on Zimbabwe’s Wesley Madhevere with the ball and England’s Eoin Morgan with the bat

Morgan would become Ireland’s youngest ever senior international, but before that he played in both the 2004 and 2006 ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cups.

Morgan’s first World Cup game came against the West Indies and with number 3 he managed to score just five runs from 16 balls as Ireland came painfully close to defeat.

The men in green came up six runs short of chasing the West Indian 265 for eight, with Kevin OBriens 95 not enough to get them across the line.

Morgan did slightly better next time, scoring 12 in a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan before failing against Papua New Guinea, as he tied lbw for 11 out of 18, albeit in a winning case.

He cashed in against Uganda, won a century and finished with 117 from 129 balls, as Ireland’s 329 for nine proved far too much for their African opponents.

Morgan showed his all-round abilities against Canada, making 44 first from 57 balls while Ireland put in 265 for nine.

He was then named player of the match after taking three catches and two for 26 from ten overs, with his right arm bowling medium, something he would leave behind as he moved up the ranks.

Morgan was knocked out for 14 against Bangladesh, while his match was thrown out for 141 and lost by eight wickets.

But he finished his first tournament with 65 from 69 against Australia in the semi-final at the plate, the highest score for Ireland as they racked up 49 runs to a side captained by Tim Paine.

Morgan finished with 268 runs from seven innings at an average of 38.28, but would kick to greater heights when he returned to the international stage two years later as Ireland’s captain.

It was an unlucky 13 for Morgan to start with at the 2006 Sri Lankan edition as Ireland collapsed to 97 all in response to Zimbabwe’s 215 for seven in their opener.

Three days later Morgan came in with 28 but couldn’t prevent his side from losing a nail biter with four runs against an England side led by Moeen Ali.

Morgan hit Nepal 86 out of 107 the next day, but his side was still defeated by conceding 60 runs after 234.

A century followed against New Zealand on Valentine’s Day when his side of Ireland broke the barrier of 300, but despite Morgan’s 124 from 126 balls, his side lost by three wickets.

After knocking out Namibia for 115, Ireland won by six wickets and Morgan contributed 27 before making 60 to send his side to another win by the same margin as they chased 166 to beat Uganda to round out the campaign.

Morgan’s total of 338 runs from six matches made him the second highest scorer of the tournament, just 11 behind Indias Cheteshwar Pujara, and his combined haul of 606 runs over the two tournaments makes him the most prolific youngster with the bat.

Morgan may have shown his prowess with the ball as a teenager, but it is Zimbabwean Wesley Madhevere who is the leading wicket taker at the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cups.

The off-spinner is no slouch with the bat and often opens the innings for his country, making him a prolific all-rounder.

Madhevere was a prodigious talent and was just 15 years old at the 2016 Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

And in keeping with the saying, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, Madhevere started his tournament by taking five for 24 to help sack Fiji for 81.

Madhevere took another wicket in the 129-run defeat to England, taking impressive one for 53 from his ten overs, as his opponents had taken 288 for four from their innings.

He was back in the wickets two for 48 in the narrow two-run defeat to the West Indies before coming in one for 40 in the six-wicket win over Canada.

Another wicket came in the heavy win over South Africa before finishing off a fine tournament at such a young age with a stingy spell of nothing for 24 from ten overs in the five-wicket defeat to Afghanistan.

With ten wickets from his first tournament at 21:20, Madhevere returned in 2018 and started again with a bang.

He took the player of the match award after taking three for 19 to help Papua New Guinea for 90 before hitting 53 not out of 44 balls to deliver a ten wicket triumph.

Madhevere made his entry with another wicket in the defeat to Australia before the ten-wicket back to India was followed by figures of two for 11 from six overs with the ball and 47 with the bat in the win over Namibia.

He missed both bat and ball against Sri Lanka before rebounding in phenomenal style, crushing four for 24 and 93 in the 138-run win over Canada to round out the tournament.

Madhevere was named as the ICC’s rising star of the tournament after taking ten wickets at 12.80 and returning for his third consecutive U19 Mens Cricket World Cup in 2020.

However, it took him until the third game against Scotland to take his first wicket, with another in a win over Canada before coming to prominence in the defeat to England four for 42 from ten overs.

Madhevere finished two for 18 against Scotland in the 11th place play-off to bring his tally to 28 and leave him as the man to beat when it comes to the world’s best young bowlers.