John Madden, legendary football coach, broadcaster and video game icon, dies aged 85, NFL announces





Football legend John Madden, who won a Super Bowl as coach of the Oakland Raiders and went on to become a celebrated icon of broadcasting and video game, has died aged 85. The NFL announced that Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. “Nobody loved football more than coach,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board for me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today is.” As a coach, Madden racked up the best win percentage in modern times, 103-32-7 in 10 regular seasons. His teams made the playoffs in nine of those ten seasons, reaching the AFC Championship Game six times. In 1976, Madden’s Raiders went 13-1 in the regular season, then defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI. He retired at age 42 after the 1978 season, citing burnout and health issues. Fear of flying also made coaching more difficult. Madden soon turned to broadcasting, at various points for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. In that role, he was seen as one of the game’s most entertaining analysts, punctuating his commentary with colorful expressions and a unique take on the game. One of his more memorable moments was promoting the dish known as turducken: a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, which is then stuffed into a deboned turkey. After discovering the dish on a 1996 New Orleans broadcast, he made it a regular part of his Thanksgiving Day games, cutting one open to reveal the unusual layers of meat. Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He also lent his name to the Electronic Arts video game Madden NFL, which was first released in the late 1980s. It was a huge success, selling over 250 million copies. Being chosen for the cover of Madden has become an honor that the NFL’s top players seek. “Transformational. Generations,” wrote ESPN analyst and former NFL player Louis Riddick. “These words are too often used inappropriately when talking about sports personalities in general. It IS appropriate to use when talking about John Madden, and there’s no need to explain why. It just is what it is. He changed the game. #RIP legend .”

