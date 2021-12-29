The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds

Since the cancellation of the U18 Womens World Championships was announced on December 24, many in the hockey world and even in the sporting world in general have united in outrage and disappointment at the IIHF’s lack of respect for the advancement and development of young women. hockey players.

Several federations have released collective statements on behalf of their U18 teams, including Norway, which wrote:

We are very concerned about the consequences of this development for our player group and that we will see an increasing dropout from the sport among women, our teammates and our opponents. For three seasons, many goal-oriented, hard-working and ambitious young women have experienced how their dreams were shattered by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

For the full statement in both Norwegian and English,

The Swedish U18 team also released a statement calling on the IIHF to account for the discrepancies in the preparations for their tournament and the men’s U20 tournament, which takes place in a bubble in Alberta and is scheduled to run for just two days. before the start of the women’s tournament. U18 tournament. The team wrote:

The U20 men [have] even 10 days in a bubble… what prevents us from going through the same procedure? We view this as a question of equality and that this is an injustice. Each of us has fought all our lives for the chance to represent our country at a world championship. When we finally made it, our dreams were snatched from us and left us with… [a] horrible and empty feeling.

For the full statement in English,

Sydney Brodt, a U18 gold medalist for Team USA and striker for host city Linkpings SDHL club, shared a video on Twitter showing hockey being played in Linkping and proclaiming the IIHF. Finally, the federation cited the responsibilities of the competition in Sweden as the reason why the tournaments could not be postponed… but also cited health and safety concerns as the reason for the cancellation. Health and safety issues that don’t affect professionals…?

Four-time Olympian Florence Schelling also shared her thoughts in a four-part thread on Twitter. Schelling pointed out that the tournament is more than just a tournament, but about [the players] future and she’s right.

– THIS IS A THREAD –

1/4

Second World Cup U18 women in a row cancelled, this is a shame @IIHFHockey! It is about more than just a tournament. This is about their future – being scouted, university offers, a scholarship, a sponsorship… Florence Schelling (@schellingf) December 26, 2021

Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Emma Sderberg, who was named Best Goalkeeper at the 2016 U18 tournament, joined Schellings thread, writing on Twitter that the tournament is much more than just hockey, it’s about the opportunities it can offer for the future (see full tweet).

More than just the athletes themselves took to Twitter to proclaim the IIHF, but check out the quote tweets and replies to one of the IIHF’s recent tweets. One particularly popular one is embedded below, where the IIHF asked followers what Christmas present they’d be giving their national teams… unsurprisingly, the Tweet didn’t go down well, with dozens of fans responding to an iteration of a chance for the U18 women to play .

On Tuesday, the Finnish U18 team also took to Twitter to share their frustrations in a strong letter to the IIHF.

It’s time national ice hockey federations demanded better treatment for [girls] and women’s hockey. We earn the same investment as boys and men. We demand that the IIHF works … to postpone the championship tournament and find a date for this tournament to take place. Girls today and in the future deserve it. The IIHF has a responsibility to lead the way in growing women’s sports.

For the full statement in English,

Casey OBrien, two-time U18 medalist and current Wisconsin Badgers striker, also shared what playing in the U18 tournament meant to her, pleading with the IIHF to be transparent and hold itself accountable for their decision.

I know how much U18 Womens Worlds meant to me, my teammates and our competitors, OBrien wrote in a screenshot posted on Twitter Monday evening. I know how much it meant to our families. I know how much it meant to our trainers and our coaches… how much? How much was all that worth? To you?

Maxime Comtois of Anaheim Ducks (NHL) was one of a handful of men’s hockey players who also expressed disappointment in the IIHF, arguing that the health and safety risks for the women’s tournaments are exactly the same as for the men’s, and yet, despite that, World Juniors are allowed to continue .

I get health and safety concerns with every @IIHFHockey tournaments. Aren’t the risks the same for men’s events? Absolutely unfair that women’s hockey is being canceled (again) with no regard for rescheduling. Find a way to put them on the ice! They deserve so much better! https://t.co/ZPn95Ow4to Maxime Comtois (@comtois20) Dec 24, 2021

Hershey Bears Zach Fucale and Ottawa Senators Drake Batherson, brother of Syracuse junior defenseman Mae Batherson, also chimed in.

#Feeling Drake Batherson on Women’s U18 Worlds Cancellation:

“I have a younger sister (Mae) who plays NCAA D1 (Syracuse)… I would love to see that tournament happen, I watch a lot of girls hockey. They are such great players, they deserve to show their skills just as much as we do.” pic.twitter.com/fjWgVtQ1LW Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 27, 2021

Nearly 60,000 people have signed a petition started by photographer Lori Bolliger to at least postpone the tournament. Let’s message the IIHF, Bolliger writes in the petition body, we care, we see the hours players spend in gyms and on the ice, we support women in sport, and we want the U18 Womens Championship 2021 has a date .

You can view and sign the petition