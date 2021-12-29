Prep sports: Veronas top 5 sports stories of 2021 | Sport

Even in shorter seasons, prep sports returned to local high schools after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are still many scrapbook moments that have caught our attention. From the track to the ice to the hardwoods and the pool, Verona Area High School had a remarkable year in preparatory sports. The Wildcats had four teams making state tournaments. The Verona/Madison Edgewood girls’ gymnastics team took a program-best fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet and Verona football coach Dave Richardson hit the 200-win milestone in his career and then retired from coaching after the season. Still, those two didn’t make the top five. The top five sports stories based on votes by the Sports Department of the Press are as follows:

No. 1 Acker brings home two gold medals

Verona senior and future University of Wisconsin returning Jackson Acker was in a league of his own and belonged to a nationwide elite company.

Acker won WIAA Division 1 state titles in both the discus (183 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (57-2) at the 2021 WIAA State Championships in Athletics at UW-La Crosse on June 26.

He set a new school record in the discus throw when met on May 25 at Verona Area High School with a throw of 203-10, finishing the year second in the nation in the event.

He also reached the podium as a member of Veronas 400 meters relay, finishing in sixth place.

Acker, a VAHS graduate in 2021, was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, awarded to the state’s top athlete in the sport.

It was kind of a fun icing on the cake that rounded out my entire career as not just an athlete, but just an athlete at Verona High School, Acker said.

Acker, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back, signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers. He was a three-star recruit, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports.

Acker became the second male athlete in Verona history to receive the award, along with Luke Sullivan who earned the title in 1994.

Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti praised Acker for taking a risk and going for an individual and team sprint in the sprint after signing to play football for the Badgers.

It’s really just years of work and putting yourself out there, Pedretti said. Although he was a good athlete, he was willing to risk it every night and show what he could do. He was willing to take that risk that many guys don’t want to take.

No. 2 Wildcat Boys Hockey State Repeat falls short

The Verona boys’ hockey team took home the silver trophy after finishing second in WIAA Division 1 state after losing 4-0 to Hudson on Feb. 20 at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wildcats finished the season 16-7 but got off to a late start in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the restrictions that banned games in Dane County for more than 10 months. The team then played an all-road club season, then switched to a WIAA-sanctioned season and had a week of training before playing several games before the postseason began.

Verona received a No. 2 section seed behind top seed Madison Edgewood. Edgewood had to forfeit a sectional semifinal against Waunakee due to a COVID-19 positive test.

It marked Veronas fourth consecutive state appearance and third consecutive year playing in the state championship game.

Verona knocked 5-1 from the top-ranked University School of Milwaukee in a state semifinal at the Uihlein Ice Arena in River Hills on Feb. 18. The Wildcats scored three goals in the first period and scored three power play goals in the game. Seniors Leo Renlund, Josh Osting and Walker Haessig each scored.

We were seen as the underdog going into the playoffs, Haessig said. When we looked at our record, people doubted us all season. It’s an achievement to get to the state championship.

No. 3 girls’ basketball team makes surprise flight to state

A budding girls basketball team from Verona tried to defy the odds, as did their number 1 fan.

Verona made a surprise run to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament with a team made up of four freshmen and three sophomores.

Verona girls basketball mom, Angie Murphys mom, Leenar Halbleib, battled terminal pancreatic cancer and like many fans, they couldn’t attend the games in person. She watched every match on live stream and provided inspiration for the team. Verona lost a state semifinal to eventual champion Germantown 76–57.

The Wildcats’ unexpected run to the state tournament capped off an unlikely season delayed by a COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing practices and mask wearing becoming the norm. The pain of losing served as a reminder that there are more important aspects than basketball as the team brought Murphy’s family and friends together as her mother battled pancreatic cancer before she died.

In fact, it’s a joy for us to be here, Murphy said. This is something that was so special that we didn’t even think we’d get it. It’s hard to explain how wonderful this really is. What a blessing they gave me, my family and mother. We enjoyed the ride.

Verona had social distancing practices for most of the season. They were not allowed to have contact in practice until Feb. 10, and that made practicing defense and breaking the press defense more of a trial and error with all road races outside of Dane County.

If you could tell me that in a year like this we could come to the state and get our butts by 8pm, sign me up because I’d be there in no time, Murphy said. I am really proud of this group.

No. 4 Wildcat Boys Soccer Makes Run To The State

For the second time in three years, Verona’s boys’ soccer team made a run for the state.

Verona’s 19-game undefeated run was broken after the Wildcats were knocked out 1-0 by Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Nov. 4 at Kohl Engines Stadium in Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park.

The Wildcats finished 18-2-1, won the Big Eight Conference title with an 8-0-1 mark and earned a No. 2 ranking in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The team had two players named all-state sophomore forward Connor Gage and senior Max Lynch. Gage scored 17 goals and had 13 assists. Lynch led the team in goals (19) and provided five assists. .

Verona coach Dave Perkins was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year.

The Wildcats earned a state spot after beating Arrowhead 2-0 in a section final on October 30 at Oconomowoc High School.

No. 5 Best achieved podium in butterfly

Verona Area/Mount Horebs Oscar Best swam in the fastest 100-meter butterfly and 50 freestyle races ever in the 97-year history of the WIAA Division 1 State Meet.

Best came in third in the run with a time of 49.89 seconds in the Division 1 Boys Swim Alternative State Meet at Waukesha South Natatorium on Feb. 6. It was the second year in a row that he took bronze.

I was happy to finish third, Best said. I was more worried and focused on my time. My goals were much bigger.

Senior Emilio Perez of the Greenfield Cooperative won a state title in the 100 butterfly in a state record time of 47.27.

Best also finished ninth in the 50 freestyle (21.26 seconds). It was a historic race, as two swimmers broke 20 seconds. Perez also won a state championship in the 50 free with a state record time of (19.81), as Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand, a University of Wisconsin-Madison recruit, finished second (19.92).