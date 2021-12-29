Sports
Ireland vs. Cricket Series US canceled due to Covid-19 cases
The ODI leg of the white-ball cricket series between the United States and Ireland was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Ireland vs US ODI series canceled due to Covid-19 cases (@usacricket Photo)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ireland vs US ODI series canceled due to Covid-19 cases
- The first game of the 3-match series has already been canceled
- Ireland is scheduled to tour the Caribbean for 3 ODIs and 1 T20 in January
The ODI leg of the white-ball cricket series between hosts United States and Ireland was canceled after members of the touring staff tested positive for COVID-19, the two boards announced on Tuesday.
The first game of the three-game series had already been canceled and the second one-day international was postponed by a day after cases of Covid-19 were discovered among the refereeing team and members of the US squad. The second and third games would take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
“While all players in both current player rosters have had negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as have several players’ partners, leaving two of the Irish players as ‘close contacts’. considered,” the two boards said in a statement.
We are all devastated by today’s news of the ODI series cancellation
A big thank you to everyone at Cricket Ireland, all the fans who showed up in record numbers during the T20I series and to all our players, volunteers, staff and stakeholders for their support of the series pic.twitter.com/Y5P3MmSpxb
American Cricket (@usacricket) 28 Dec 2021
“As such, the risks and concerns of further spread have unfortunately led both boards to agree to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches.”
Ireland’s visit marked the first time the United States has received a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Ireland is scheduled to tour the Caribbean in January to take on the West Indies in three ODIs and one T20I. They will fly to Kingston, Jamaica on Friday, but the two members who tested positive will complete their isolation in Florida.
“From a broader perspective, both the current series and the second leg of our tour had to be considered,” said Cricket Ireland High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
