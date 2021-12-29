Prep Hockey Roundup: Late Goal Takes St. Cloud Cathedral Boys Past River Lakes





Hirschfeld scored with a minute left at 4:00 PM to beat the Stars. The teams exchanged power play goals from the first period. Matthew Windfeldt scored at 3:03 to put the Crusaders at 1-0. Sam Zeiher answered for River Lakes at 1:49 PM. River Lakes will play in Monticello at the MAC on Wednesday at 7:15 PM. The cathedral looks forward to Sauk Rapids at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. River Lakes (4-5) 1 0 0 1 Cathedral (6-3) 1 0 1 2 FIRST PERIOD (1) C: Matthew Windfeldt (Joey Gillespie) 3:03, PP (2) RL: Sam Zeiher (Joel Sowada, Blake Schultz) 13:49, PP. SECOND PERIOD No scoring. THIRD PERIOD (3) C: John Hirschfeld (Chandler Hendricks) 4:00 p.m. GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS RL: Carson Cronquist 30/32 C: Nick Hansen 21/22 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato took the win over St. Cloud Tech/Apollo in the Granite City Classic at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Zach Zwilling scored two goals and Connor Taber scored the game winner at 1:35 of the third period for the Dragons. Travis Halonen made 21 saves in goal for the win. In other Granite City Classic games, Sartell defeated Monticello 3-2 and Providence Academy defeated Sauk Rapids 9-2. Litchfield/DC will play Sartell on Wednesday at 5 p.m. St. Cloud will play at Providence Academy on Wednesday at 1:45 PM. Litchfield/DC (5-4) 1 1 1 3 St. Cloud (3-5-2) 1 0 1 2 FIRST PERIOD (1) MLD: Zach Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Mason Woelfel), 3:39 (2) SC: Andrew Cumming (unassisted), 8:06 SECOND PERIOD (3) LDC: Twin (Protection), 1:07 THIRD PERIOD (4) MLD: Connor Taber (Caden Besemer, Jack Hillman), 1:35 (5) SC: Nick Matanich (Isaac Baker), 16:26 GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS LDC: Travis Halonen 21/23 SC: Hank Bulson 19/22 The Morris/Benson Area Storm reached the finals of the MBA tournament in Benson. MBA improves to 4-5. Park Rapids fell back to 4-6. The Storm will play Mayville-Portland (North Dakota) in the championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MayPort defeated Prairie Center 10-3 in the other first-round game on Tuesday. Rogers defeated River Lakes in the Gold Division semifinals of the Herb Brooks Classic at Super Rink No. 2 in Blaine. Rogers (11-2-1) defeated Duluth 5-0 on Monday in the opening round. River Lakes knocked out Western Wisconsin 4-0. River Lakes’ lone goal was scored by Jordyn Bebus at 3:54 of the first period. It enabled the Stars to make it 1-1. Rogers scored the next six goals. River Lakes will face the loser of the other Gold Division semifinal on Tuesday between Proctor/Hermantown and Delano/Rockford. The match for third place is Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Super Rink No. 2. Rogers will advance to the championship game at the TRIA Arena on Wednesday at 1:30 PM. River Lakes (6-7) 1 0 0 1 Rogers (11-2-1) 2 2 3 7 FIRST PERIOD (1) R: Avery Farrell (Paige Vreeman) 1:38 (2) RL: Jordyn Bebus (Sophia Hess, Abby Storms) 3:54 (3) R: Farrell (Vreeman, Anna Scherling) 10:54 SECOND PERIOD (4) R: Ava Johansson (McKenna Sandberg) 11:25 (5) R: Justyce Ohlgren (Leah Hatcher, Johansson) 12:08. THIRD PERIOD (6) R: Sandberg (Hatcher) 1:01 (7) R: Johansson (Sandberg, Hatcher) 3:59 (8) Sandberg (Justyce Ohlgren) 8:25. GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS RL: Kaydence Roeske 38/45 R: Alexa Backmann 20/21 Morris/Benson Area took the first win of the season, beating International Falls in the opening game of the Morris/Benson Area tournament in Benson. The Storm (1-8-0) will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in the tournament championship. International Falls (0-9) plays Prairie Center (1-9) in the match for third place. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato crossed the .500 mark after a two-goal win over Prairie Center in the opening game of the Morris/Benson Area tournament in Benson. Now at 7-6-0, the Dragons will face the MBA Storm for the championship at 1:00 PM on Wednesday.

