other days





100 years ago Dec 29, 1921 HUNTSVILLE — Joseph Childress, his family, and a few other loyal followers, all dressed in flowing white robes, waited quietly for the end of the world on Christmas morning. For several years Childress has been preaching that a poisonous gas would first descend on crowded cities and eventually invade every part of the habitable world, destroying every trace of human life… As the fateful hour approached, the quivering wails of some who were too much “moonshine” imbibed, was heard in the valley below… As the hour went on, the “prophet” was discredited and left alone. 50 years ago Dec 29, 1971 JONESBORO — A Jonesboro youth recreation center will open soon. Police Chief Jim Hanley, Pete Mead, a Jonesboro contractor who was a professional boxer, and Mearl Henry, director of parks and playgrounds, are in charge of the project. “We hope to have a wide variety of recreational activities ranging from boxing, tumbling, weight training, table tennis, shuffleboard, sauna baths and other bodybuilding activities,” Henry said. The boxing program is led by Mead and Hanley, who were boxers in the military. 25 years ago Dec 29, 1996 HOPE — A 24-year-old Rosston man stopped to help a stranded motorist…he was hit and killed by another vehicle that ran into his car after hitting him, state police said. Charles Mitchell Jr., who was killed, was heading west on Arkansas 32 near Hope when he saw a van broken down on the other side of the road, the Arkansas state police said. The van’s driver, Glendell Clayton, ran out of gas, State Trooper Darren Neal said… As Mitchell and Clayton walked back to Mitchell’s car, he was swept aside by an oncoming pickup truck, which smashed into his car… said Neal. no charges are being filed against the oncoming driver because Mitchell was walking in the lane and his car was illegally parked. 10 years ago Dec 29, 2011 HOT SPRINGS — The robotics team at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts took home three first prizes in the Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology Robotics Competition. BEST Robotics is a competition for middle and high school teams, who are given six weeks to design, build and control a robot to perform an assigned task… Winning the BEST prize is considered the highest achievement a team can achieve in the league. The winner is determined by a combination of points from a display stand, a notebook for the design process and the robot’s performance. The ASMSA robot finished first in the robot performance competition. The team also won the most robust robot award, which is awarded to teams whose robots require little maintenance.

